SIMONE BILES, KATIE LEDECKY, AND SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON HEADLINE “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Biles and Ledecky Continue Dominant Olympic Campaigns; On the Track, Richardson Competes in First-Ever Olympic 100m Final

Race for the World’s Fastest Man in the Men’s 100m Headlines Live Track & Field Coverage Tomorrow, Aug. 4, Live at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Suni Lee Competes in Uneven Bars Tomorrow, Aug. 4, with Coverage Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Biles Competes in Women’s Balance Beam and Floor Final this Monday, Aug. 5, Coverage Begins at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 3, 2024 – Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Sha’Carri Richardson all compete for medals in an action-packed night on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Biles, coming off two gold-medal winning performances these Games, competed in the women’s vault final alongside Jade Carey, while Ledecky swam the women’s 800m freestyle, an event she’s won at three consecutive Olympics. Richardson, competing at her first Games, ran in the women’s 100m final in search of her first trip to the Olympic podium.

Additionally in primetime, two-time defending Olympic shot put gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Crouser looked to become the first man to win the shot put at three consecutive Games, while Team USA men’s gymnastics team bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik competed in his signature event, pommel horse.

All times listed below are ET.

TONIGHT, SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Medals are on the line tonight with a strong lineup of finals across swimming, track & field, and gymnastics. In the pool, the men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m intermediate medley, women’s 800m freestyle, and mixed 4x100m medley relay will all be contested; on the track, men’s shot put, women’s triple jump, mixed 4x400m relay, and women’s 100m; and in gymnastics, women’s vault and men’s pommel horse.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Sunday’s Olympic schedule is headlined by track & field action starting live at 1:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the race to determine who is the World’s Fastest Man, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley both expected to vie for the title. Lyles is coming off a 2023 season that saw him become the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a world championship.

Suni Lee, coming off a bronze-medal winning performance in the all-around event earlier this week, competes in the uneven bars live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Lee won bronze in this event in Tokyo.

Sunday is also the final day of swimming, beginning live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and finishing with the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays in a potential battle between the United States and rival Australia. The women’s 50m freestyle and men’s 1500m freestyle will also be contested.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Track & field action begins live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, highlighted by 200m American record holder and 2023 world champion Noah Lyles competing in the first round of the men’s 200m, Tokyo Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman attempting to defend her gold medal, and finals in the women’s 5,000m and 800m.

In gymnastics, Biles looks to add to her medal haul when she competes in the finals of the balance beam and floor exercise, with apparatus live coverage beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock. Biles was the 2016 Rio Olympic champion in floor and bronze medalist in beam in Rio and Tokyo. Additionally, Biles’ Team USA teammate Suni Lee aims for her first Olympic medal in balance beam.

Additionally, finals in the women’s and men’s 3x3 basketball will be presented live at 4 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on NBC and Peacock.



***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Team USA’s Matteo Jorgenson is a road cyclist, a sport that every four years demands its best to juggle the demands of two huge races, the Tour de France and the Olympic road race. With only 13 days between the events, Matteo takes us into the science of living slow to ride again fast.

In The Village: Women’s canoe slalom bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth sits down to talk about her Olympic experience.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

A replay of each night's "Primetime in Paris" will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 (DAY 8)

NBC

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Finals and Men’s Pommel Horse Finals

12 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

Surfing – Finals

USA NETWORK

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. France

9:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol*

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 (DAY 9)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

11:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

1:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s 400m Round 1

Women’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. France

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars and Men’s Vault Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Rings Final

Kayak Cross – Heats

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

Women’s Tennis (Singles Final) – China vs. Croatia

2:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball (Lucky Loser) – United States vs. Australia

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Elimination Round*

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Archery – Men’s Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Kayak Cross Heats (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

1:05 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Final Round*

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis (Singles Final) – China vs. Sweden*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Men’s Field Hockey – India vs. Great Britain

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Hungary vs. France

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Poland

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Final Round (LIVE)

CNBC

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Argentina (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:10 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16

8 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Badminton Doubles Bronze Medal Match – Malaysia vs. Denmark

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Badminton Doubles Final – China vs. Taiwan

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis Doubles Final – Italy vs. AIN

3 p.m.- 3:45 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Skeet Final

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Tennis Singles Final – Spain (Carlos Alcaraz) vs. Serbia (Novak Djokovic)

E!

4 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final*

5:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Turkey

7 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Singles Bronze Medal Match – France vs. Brazil (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Men’s Fencing Team Foil - Quarterfinal

8:50 a.m.-10 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Badminton – Semifinals

10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Kayak Cross Heats (LIVE)

11:25 a.m.-12 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

1:05 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Bronze Medal Competition (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Dressage Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 8 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tennis – Day 9 – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Volleyball, Handball, Boxing, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Basketball, Fencing, Field Hockey, and More

MONDAY, AUGUST 5 (DAY 10)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s 200m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 5,000m Final

Women’s 800m Final

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Gymnastics – Parallel Bars and High Bar Finals

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam and Women’s Floor Finals

Triathlon – Mixed Relay Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s and Women’s Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:40 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay Final (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands*

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16 (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Skeet Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Finals (LIVE)

11:05 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Qualifying

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Semifinals (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Croatia (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – Semifinal

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds and Semifinals

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

E!

4 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Badminton (Singles) – Bronze Medal Match

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Semifinal – Spain vs. Morocco (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Technical Routine (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s and Women’s Bronze Medal Games (LIVE)

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Qualifying

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 9 (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wrestling – Semifinals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Soccer, Sport Climbing, Volleyball, 3x3 Basketball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Water Polo, Cycling, and More

