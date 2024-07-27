NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, JULY 27

“You could not have asked for a better finish for Team USA than that relay…Relays are a huge testament to a country’s strength in the sport.” – Rowdy Gaines on Team USA’s gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay

“We’re ready to capture millions of moments and pass them on to you. If people are going to be talking about it tomorrow, you will see it live here today on Gold Zone.” – Scott Hanson describing the “Gold Zone” experience on Peacock

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel Lead Team USA as Swimming Finals Headline “Primetime in Paris” Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

TOMORROW: Simone Biles and Team USA Star in Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (Live at 6 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), LeBron James and Stephen Curry Lead Team USA Men’s Basketball Against Nikola Jokic and Serbia (Live at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 27, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” features U.S. swimming greats Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel leading Team USA swimming contingent in the women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay finals, respectively, as well gymnastics, tennis, basketball, and more. Coverage is slated to include Snoop Dogg discussing today’s swimming competitions and Colin Jost talking about surfing in Tahiti.

Tomorrow, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles begins her third Olympic campaign as she and Team USA compete in women’s gymnastics qualifying live at 6 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and LeBron James and Stephen Curry lead Team USA men’s basketball against Nikola Jokic and Serbia (live at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Click here for more information on tomorrow’s coverage.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

SWIMMING

Dan Hicks on the U.S. men’s gold medal in the 4x100m relay: “That’s what you call everybody doing their job. This race (was) so important for the psyche of the Americans to get gold, not allow Australia another gold, and to cap off the night to send you into day two.”

Rowdy Gaines: “You could not have asked for a better finish for Team USA than that relay right there…Relays are a huge testament to a country’s strength in the sport. Australia showed it for the women, but the U.S. men came at the very end of this first night and made a big statement by winning this one.”

Gaines on Katie Ledecky: “However it shakes out tonight, Katie Ledecky’s status as the greatest female swimmer in history is not in doubt.”

Gaines on Germany’s Lukas Martens narrowly missing the 400m freestyle world record in his gold medal-winning swim: “This is the only place on Earth where you forget about the clock. That’s an Olympic gold medal. That world record, if he had broken it, would be broken one day! It would have been taken away from him. That gold medal, forever and ever, he will have that.”

MEN’S SOCCER

Joe Speight after the Team USA’s 4-1 win over New Zealand: “They made up for last time in Marseille, a superb win in a pivotal game…The U.S. are in a great place now for a knockout spot.”

Tim Howard on U.S. men’s soccer traditionally entering matches as the underdog: “There’s so very few times where you go into a game you’re supposed to win where you’re not the underdog and it’s a mindset shift. You’re just so naturally used to and accustomed to being the underdog and there’s a difference…That’s not always easy to do to flip that switch and the U.S. have done it really well today.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dwyane Wade on Olympic basketball: “I love that players play to the end, play through the whistle -- these things that coaches teach you when you’re learning the game when you’re young. The rules that are set in this tournament allow for that and I love it.”

WOMEN’S DIVING

Team USA diver Kassidy Cook to Andrea Joyce following her silver medal in Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard with teammate Sarah Bacon to secure Team USA’s first medal in Paris: “I knew we were so capable of making that podium but to actually do it and have those dreams come true makes me feel all the joy in the world.”

MEN’S GYMNASTICS

Justin Spring on Team USA’s Paul Juda’s performance in the all-around: “He brought the energy, he brought the vibes. He came in here saying, ‘I’m going to do it my way, my style.’ That’s how he made Team USA, and he showed that here in Paris today.”

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Kevin Wong on the nerves shown by first-time Olympians: “When you’re as young as (Team USA men’s team) are, sometimes it’s just hard to even breathe in your first match. You just try to make everything perfect because of all this built-up pressure. Take a deep breath and simplify.”

Wong on Cuba’s performance in straight set win over Team USA: “They’re playing video game volleyball right now. Everything is flawless.”

MEN’S RUGBY SEVENS

Rupert Cox on France’s home-field advantage en route to winning gold: “This atmosphere inside this stadium – it’s very hostile. It’s difficult for players to communicate it’s so loud.”

Cox on French rugby star Antoine Dupont: “You talk about Mariano Rivera, this guy is the closer.”

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Kenny Albert on the physical challenges of playing water polo: “You talk about the athleticism, the endurance, the strength…water polo is a combination of swimming, soccer, basketball, hockey, rugby, and wrestling.”

TENNIS

Rennae Stubbs on the importance of the Olympics for Rafael Nadal after winning opening match vs. Argentina with teammate Carlos Alcaraz: “His reaction, winning that point with his hands in the air like he won the French Open again…That’s how much he loves playing the Olympics.”

GOLD ZONE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Andrew Siciliano handing Gold Zone hosting duties off to Scott Hanson: “For the first time ever, my RedZone brother, Scott Hanson, on-cam together for the ceremonial handoff.”

Scott Hanson: “This might break the television time-space continuum right here.”

Siciliano: “This is the multiverse, the RedZone multiverse. The Gold Zone-verse”

Hanson: “We are brothers in gold, my friend.”

Hanson: “Over the next 15 days, we will bring you the best of the best from in and around Paris...We’re ready to capture millions of moments and pass them on to you. If people are going to be talking about it tomorrow, you will see it live here today on Gold Zone.”

