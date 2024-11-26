ONE WIN AWAY: MIKAELA SHIFFRIN CAN BECOME SECOND WINTER OLYMPIC ATHLETE TO REACH 100 CAREER WORLD CUP WINS DURING LIVE SKIING COVERAGE IN KILLINGTON, VT., THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

With a Win This Weekend, Shiffrin Can Become Second Athlete in a Winter Olympic Discipline to Reach 100 Career Individual World Cup Victories

Live Competition Coverage of Women’s Giant Slalom Begins Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Shiffrin Has Six Career World Cup Wins at Killington, Winning Every Year from 2016-2019

1998 Nagano Olympic Super-G Gold Medalist Picabo Street, Former U.S. Ski Team Member Steve Porino, Steve Schlanger, and Heather Cox to Call Event

NBC Sports to Present 2024-25 U.S. and Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2024 – With a win this weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest skier in FIS Alpine Ski World Cup history, can become the second athlete in a Winter Olympic discipline to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories during NBC Sports’ coverage of the Stifel Killington Cup, a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event, from Killington, Vt. Live coverage begins with the women’s giant slalom this Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the women’s slalom the next day, Dec. 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET also on NBC and Peacock.

Shiffrin earned her 98th and 99th career World Cup victories in Levi, Finland, and Gurgl, Austria, respectively, earlier this season. Norwegian female cross-country skier and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Marit Bjoergen is the only other Winter Olympic athlete on the list with 114 wins.

Shiffrin could potentially reach the historic milestone in front of a home crowd, as the three-time Olympic medalist attended Burke Mountain Academy in East Burke for high school, graduating in 2013. She has historically had success in Killington, with six career World Cup wins, including having won slalom every year from 2016-2019.

Shiffrin leads an impressive crew of U.S. Olympians expected to compete in Killington this week, including 2023 world team champion Paula Moltzan, who was an NCAA champion while attending the University of Vermont in Burlington, as well as 2023 world team champion Nina O’Brien.

Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G champion Picabo Street and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as reporter.

Notable alpine races on NBC Sports’ 2024-25 schedule include the men’s and women’s Stifel Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Dec. 6-8, Dec. 14-15), the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26) and the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30).

Additionally, the first U.S. snowboarding event on the schedule are the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

