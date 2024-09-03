PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS COVERAGE CONTINUES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK

Primetime Coverage Featuring “Best of Week 2” this Friday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

U.S. Paralympic Stars Jessica Long, Jaydin Blackwell, Oksana Masters, Ezra Frech, Hunter Woodhall, and Knockout Rounds of Wheelchair Basketball Headline Week of Action

U.S. Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Faces Host-Nation France in Quarterfinals Today at 3:30 p.m. ET Live on USA Network and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Continues through Sept. 7, Presenting Viewers with the Most Compelling Paralympic Moments Happening at Any Time

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Listings Available on NBCParalympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, presented by Toyota, continues this week across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, including primetime coverage on NBC and Peacock this Friday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage of track & field, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and more continues today on USA Network and Peacock.

This week, U.S. Paralympic legends and up-and-comers alike will be on display. 29-time Paralympic medalist and the second-most decorated Paralympian in U.S. history Jessica Long is expected to compete in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 final on Wednesday as she aims to add more hardware to her resumé, 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden is expected to compete in the women’s 100m T54 final on Wednesday and the women’s 400m T54 final on Thursday, and 17-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters competes in cycling’s women’s individual time trial H4-5 and women’s road race H5. Nick Mayhugh, Ezra Frech, Jaydin Blackwell, Olivia Chambers, and Derek Loccident headline a younger generation of star athletes expected to compete this week.

Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce, 2016 U.S. Paralympic track & field athlete Lacey Henderson, NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, Making Space & Making Space Media co-founder and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, longtime NBC Olympics and Paralympics host Carolyn Manno, NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton, and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Famer and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will serve as hosts of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The full commentary roster, who collectively have won 33 Paralympic medals, can be found here.

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the United States.

Team USA teams and athletes to watch this week include:

· Paris Paralympic 100m T38 champion Jaydin Blackwell, who broke the world record en route to his first Paralympic gold medal, is back in action in the 400m T38 final today at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;

· Coming off his first Paralympic gold medal in the men’s100m T63, Ezra Frech looks to keep the momentum going in his signature event, the high jump T63, beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET today on USA Network and Peacock;

· The men’s wheelchair basketball team, led by Team USA flagbearer Steve Serio, face host-nation France in the quarterfinal today at 3:30 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock as they continue their quest towards a Paralympic gold medal three-peat;

· The women’s wheelchair basketball team takes on Great Britain in the quarterfinals this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock;

29-time Paralympic medalist and the second-most decorated Paralympian in U.S. history Jessica Long is expected to compete in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 final, an event she won the silver medal in at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Wednesday at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock;

20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden is expected to compete in the women’s 100m T54 on Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and the women’s 400m T54 final on Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock;

17-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters is set to begin her title defenses in the women’s individual time trial H4-5 on Wednesday and women’s road race H5 on Thursday;

17-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters is set to begin her title defenses in the women's individual time trial H4-5 on Wednesday and women's road race H5 on Thursday;

U.S. Paralympic swimming rising star Olivia Chambers, who won her first Paralympic gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle S13 last week, is expected to compete in the women's 200m individual medley SM13 and women's 100m breaststroke SB13 this week;

Three-time Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh is expected to compete in the men's long jump T38 final on Wednesday at approximately 5:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;

Rising star Derek Loccident aims to earn his first trip to the Paralympic podium as he's expected to compete in the men's long jump T64 final on Wednesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET as well as the high jump T64 final on Friday at approximately 5:48 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;

Six-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann, who served as a host for NBCU's Paris Olympics coverage earlier this summer, is expected to compete in the women's 50m freestyle S8 final, an event she won at the 2012 London Paralympics, at approximately 1:56 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock;

Three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall is expected to compete in the men's 400m T62 final, an event he took the bronze medal in at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Friday at approximately at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

See below for Paralympics programming through Friday, Sept. 6 (subject to change):

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

USA NETWORK

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Quarterfinal – Canada vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. France (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:10 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (DAY 8)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Tennis – TBD

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (DAY 9)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best of Week 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:25 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 9

A comprehensive programming schedule can be found here. The most updated Paralympics listings are available here.

NBCU’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage will include the most streaming hours ever for a Paralympics with approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. Peacock’s extensive Paralympics hub is easily accessible on the Peacock home page from the left navigation menu and features curated rails of live and upcoming events; dedicated in-depth sections for each Paralympic sport; simul-streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and NBC, USA Network and CNBC coverage; full-event replays; curated video clips; Gold Zone; medal standings; and an interactive schedule.

Additionally, more than 140 hours of Paris Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be presented. NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Toyota Motor Corporation has returned as the presenting sponsor of NBCUniversal’s exclusive coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Toyota’s ‘power of community’ message will be showcased pre, during and post Paralympic Games coverage with primetime in-show, and out of-show-integrations. NBCUniversal also reported a record number of advertisers generating a +60% increase in sales compared to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A complete archive of Paris Paralympics press releases can be found here. For more information about NBC Sports, including releases and the latest news, please visit NBCSports.com/PressBox.



