PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, VALARIE ALLMAN, AND RYAN CROUSER HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD FINAL FROM BRUSSELS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

Live Meet Coverage from King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Begins This Friday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock

Mondo Duplantis, Valarie Allman, Letsile Tebogo, Faith Kipyegon, Cole Hocker, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and More Paris Olympic Gold Medalists Expected to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 12, 2024 – Paris Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha’Carri Richardson, Valarie Allman and Ryan Crouser headline NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 Diamond League Final from King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, this weekend. Live coverage begins this Friday at 1:50 p.m. ET on Peacock, with Day 2 of competition beginning Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET also on Peacock. Encores will air on CNBC on Saturday at Noon ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For the first time ever, the two-day Diamond League Final will include all 32 track & field disciplines and feature over 100 Olympic medalists. The entire Paris Olympic podium is expected to compete in nine different events.

McLaughlin-Levrone, coming off a historic Paris Olympic campaign that saw her win her second consecutive 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay gold medals and lower her own world record to 50.37 in the former, is expected to double in the 400m and 200m this weekend, with the former at 1:50 p.m. ET Friday and the latter at 1:50 p.m. ET Saturday. Although not her signature events, McLaughlin-Levrone’s 400m time of 48.75 and 200m time of 22.07 make her the fourth-fastest woman in the 400m this year and eighth-fastest woman in the 200m this year.

Richardson, who won the silver medal in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m relay, is expected to face gold medalist Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) in a rematch of the Paris Olympic 100m final. On the men’s side, three-time reigning Olympic shot put gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Crouser and two-time reigning Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman will compete in their signature events.

A robust lineup of additional Paris Olympic medalists are expected to compete at this prestigious season finale, including Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, men’s pole vault), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, women’s 1500m), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway, men’s 5000m), Beatrice Chebet (Kenya, women’s 5000m/10,000m), Team USA’s Cole Hocker (men’s 1500m) and Fred Kerley (men’s 100m), and Letsile Tebogo (Botswana, men’s 200m), who’s expected to face 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek in a rematch of the Paris Olympic men’s 200m final.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

How to Watch – Friday, September 13-Sunday, September 15 (all times ET) :

Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: CNBC

Date Time (ET) Platform Fri., Sept. 13 1:50-4 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 12-2 p.m. CNBC* 1:50-4 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 1-3 p.m. CNBC*

*Delayed coverage

