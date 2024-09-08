PEACOCK EXCLUSIVE PACKERS-EAGLES GAME IS MOST-WATCHED NON-OLYMPIC FRIDAY SHOW SINCE APRIL

Game is Second Most-Watched Live Event on Peacock, Behind Only Record-Setting Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card

Packers-Eagles on Peacock Averages Total Audience Delivery of 14.2 Million Viewers, Nearly Doubling Peacock’s Prior NFL Exclusive Regular Season Game

Audience Peaked at 15.3 Million Viewers from 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET during High-Scoring Second Quarter

Playoff Rematch in Season Debut of Sunday Night Football Tomorrow : Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and Detroit Lions this Sunday on NBC, Peacock, and Universo; Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET, Followed by SNF at 8:20 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 7, 2024 – Peacock’s exclusive presentation of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers last night in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 14.2 million viewers – ranking as the most-watched non-Olympic Friday show since April 5 (Iowa’s two-point win over Connecticut in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, 14.4 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2) and the second-most watched live event on Peacock , behind only the record-setting AFC Wild Card game in January.

Highlighted by 132 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns from running back Saquon Barkley in his Eagles debut, the game peaked at an average of 15.3 million viewers from 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET, as the teams combined for 30 second-quarter points.

With 14.2 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, and NFL+, according to custom fast national live + same day data from Nielsen, and Adobe Analytics, Packers-Eagles is up 94% from Peacock’s prior NFL exclusive game (7.3 million viewers for Bills-Chargers on Dec. 23, 2023).

“With seven lead changes and a down-to-the-wire finish, the Packers and Eagles put on a terrific show for the fans in São Paulo last night, and our technical, production, and announce teams matched that with a best-in-class presentation exclusively on Peacock,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “Following the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, we are excited to continue our momentum with the most prestigious properties and events in sports on NBC Sports and Peacock.”

Packers-Eagles delivered a 27.2/58 local rating/share on WTMJ (NBC Milwaukee) and a 21.0/51 on WCAU (NBC Philadelphia). Next day metered market ratings are not available for WGBA (NBC Green Bay).

Packers-Eagles is the third Peacock exclusive NFL game, following Bills-Chargers last December and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game on January 13, 2024, which was the biggest live-streamed event in U.S. history .

Official national data will be available on Monday.

NBCUniversal is the home of an unprecedented three primetime NFL games on Kickoff Weekend , continuing tomorrow night, Sunday, Sept. 8 with the debut of Sunday Night Football -- America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years .

The third game of the blockbuster NBCU NFL weekend, SNF features a 2023 NFL Wild Card rematch as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Coverage begins with Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final follows all SNF games, providing analysis of each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

