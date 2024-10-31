PENULTIMATE NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACE FROM MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC

Live Pre-Race Coverage of Final NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff Race from Martinsville Speedway Begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano Have Clinched Berths in Championship 4

With Only Two Spots Remaining, Christopher Bell and William Byron Round out Top Four in Final Race Before Next Weekend’s Cup Series Championship

Last Week’s Race from Homestead-Miami Speedway Averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.4 Million Viewers, Up 4% vs. 2023

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2024 – It’s an elimination race! With Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano’s Championship appearances already clinched, the final two drivers that will compete for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be determined this weekend during NBC Sports’ coverage of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage. Martinsville is the fifth of six consecutive Cup Series playoff races to be presented live on NBC, culminating in the Cup Series Championship next weekend on Nov. 10.

Tyler Reddick took the win at last weekend’s race in Miami, moving from third place to first in the final lap and clinching his first career Championship 4 berth at the Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix on Nov. 10. Reddick’s late-race heroics marked the sixth time this season that there has been a last-lap pass in a Cup race, the most all-time. The 2024 season has been a thrilling one overall, with five races that have had a margin of victory of .100 or less – only tailing 2007’s six finishes for the most ever since the advent of electronic timing and scoring in 1993.

With Reddick and Logano – who won at Miami and Las Vegas, respectively -- clinching their appearances in the Championship race next weekend, only two spots are left to be determined in Martinsville on Sunday. If any of the six remaining playoff drivers win the race, they will automatically qualify for Phoenix. If a non-playoff driver wins or if Reddick or Logano win again, the final two playoff spots will be based on points.

Ryan Blaney is the defending Xfinity 500 champion, and outside of William Byron, all remaining playoff drivers have won at Martinsville during their careers.

Christopher Bell and Byron currently sit in the final two playoff spots heading into the final Round of 8 playoff race:



Pos. Driver Point Differential 1.

Tyler Reddick

CLINCHED

2.

Joey Logano

CLINCHED

3.

Christopher Bell

+29

4.

William Byron

+7

ON THE BUBBLE 5.

Kyle Larson

-7

6.

Denny Hamlin

-18

7.

Ryan Blaney

-38

8.

Chase Elliott

-43



Coverage from Martinsville begins this Friday with Xfinity Series qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with both windows on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Martinsville with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman (on Sunday) will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with post-race coverage being Snider and Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Steve Letarte, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Digital – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., Nov. 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

3:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 3

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC

1:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

NBC

2 p.m.



