PGA TOUR AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM AND LPGA TOUR HILTON GRAND VACATIONS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS HEADLINE LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 29, 2025 – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth make their 2025 PGA TOUR season debuts this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Nelly Korda and the LPGA TOUR open their 2025 season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, headlining this week’s live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is expected to return to the PGA TOUR at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after being sidelined with an injury to his hand. Jordan Spieth makes his return from wrist surgery this week, playing in his first event since August.

This is a Signature Event with 80 players competing in a no-cut format across both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and amateurs will compete in the Pro-Am portion on Thursday-Friday before TOUR pros compete at Pebble Beach on the weekend. Last year’s event was shortened to 54 holes due to weather, and third-round leader Wyndham Clark was declared the winner following a course-record 60 on Saturday.

Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course : Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

: / Interviews: Todd Lewis

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Sahith Theegala

LPGA TOUR: HILTON GRAND VACATIONS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

The 2025 LPGA Tour season begins this week at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla., with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which features tournament winners from the past two seasons competing alongside a roster of sports and entertainment celebrities, including Brandi Chastain, Landon Donovan, John Smoltz, TODAY Show’s Dylan Dreyer, and NBC Sports’ Kira K. Dixon.

2024 Rolex Player of the Year Nelly Korda looks to build off of her impressive 2024 season in which she six victories and three additional top-10 finishes. Lydia Ko, who earned enshrinement into the LPGA Hall of Fame last year by winning the Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics, is the defending champion of the event.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports announced its full 2025 schedule for women’s golf, with more than 500 hours of live coverage headlined by all LPGA Tour events, all five major championships, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, and the CME Group Tour Championship. In total, NBC Sports will present roughly 900 hours of women’s golf coverage across its linear and digital platforms in 2025, including more than 700 hours on GOLF Channel.

NBC/GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Cara Banks

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

: / Interviews: Amy Rogers

Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Rose Zhang

Brooke Henderson

Allisen Corpuz

Hannah Green

Ayaka Furue

How To Watch – Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel

Peacock/Digital

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.





Friday

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.





Saturday



2-3 p.m.

3-5 p.m.

Sunday



1-2 p.m.

2-4 p.m.



DP WORLD TOUR: BAPCO ENERGIES BAHRAIN CHAMPIONSHIP

The DP World Tour travels Royal Golf Club in Bahrain for the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. South African Dylan Frittelli won the inaugural edition of this event last year. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday-Sunday with the exception of Saturday’s coverage, which begins at 4 a.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Dylan Frittelli

Patrick Reed

David Puig

Padraig Harrington

Jimmy Walker

Brandon Wu

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Anna Jackson, Rich Lerner, Tripp Isenhour, Brandel Chamblee, Todd Lewis, and Amy Rogers.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

4-5 p.m.

Thursday

2:30-3/7-8 p.m.

Friday

2:30-3/7-8 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

Williams’s guests during the first few weeks of 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel have included Nelly Korda, Bryson DeChambeau, Scott Van Pelt, and Andy Roddick. The show will also feature additional members of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel airs live Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

