PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS OPENER – THE FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP – AND THE 2024 U.S. AMATEUR HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 14, 2024 – Reigning Olympic gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy headline the 70-player field competing in the first event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Playoffs – the FedEx St. Jude Championship – at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., beginning Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, headlining this week’s golf coverage on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

Additionally, the top men’s amateur golfers in the world compete in the 124th U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., with match play beginning today at 11:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

The opening tournament of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, is held this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The top 70 players on the FedExCup final regular season standings qualified for this event with the top 50 following this weekend’s tournament qualifying for next week’s BMW Championship. Scottie Scheffler currently leads the FedExCup standings followed by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Colin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark.

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, including the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with weekend coverage on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon

: / Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: Kevin Kisner On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay

: Reporter: Damon Hack

How To Watch – Thursday, August 15 – Saturday, August 18 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock NBC/Peacock Thursday 2-6 p.m. Friday 2-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday Noon-2 p.m. 2-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Xander Schauffele

· Rory McIlroy

· Colin Morikawa

· Wyndham Clark

· Ludvig Aberg

· Sahith Theegala

· Hideki Matsuyama

Additionally, Golf Central will begin its on-site studio coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, surrounding the event with pre- and post-round coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock. This marks the first time that Golf Central will be on-site for all three FedExCup Playoff events. George Savaricas will anchor this week’s coverage from Memphis alongside Johnson Wagner and reporter Todd Lewis.

Day Golf Central Wednesday 8-9 p.m. Thursday 1-2/6-7^/8-9 p.m.* Friday 1-2/6-7^/8-9 p.m.* Saturday Noon-1/6-7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-Noon/6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

^Peacock Exclusive

USGA: 2024 U.S. AMATEUR

After two rounds of stroke play at the start of the week, the field is cut to 64 players for the beginning of match play in the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club today. This marks the ninth time that Hazeltine is hosting a USGA championship. Last year’s winner, Nick Dunlap is not defending his title after he won The American Express in January and turned pro a week later. Luke Clanton, a rising Junior at Florida State, recently recorded his third top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR this season at the Wyndham Championship and is expected to compete at this week’s U.S. Amateur.

Live coverage begins today at 11:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Analyst : John Cook

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

How To Watch – Wednesday, August 14 – Sunday, August 18 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Wednesday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday 5-6 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Friday 5-6 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Saturday 3-6 p.m. Sunday 2-5 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Luke Clanton

· Gordan Sargent

· Jackson Koivun

· David Ford

· Ben James

· Christiaan Maas

LPGA: WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

The LPGA Tour’s and Ladies European Tour’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open from Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, is this week. This year marks the eighth time that this event has been co-sponsored by the LPGA Tour and the LET.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 15 – Sunday, August 18 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 9-10 a.m. 10-1 a.m. Friday 9-10 a.m. 10-1 a.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday 7-11 a.m.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: ROGERS CHARITY CLASSIC

The tournament began in 2013 and has been played at Canyon Meadows since its inception. Stephen Ames, winner of last week’s Boeing Classic, seeks his fourth victory of the 2024 Champions season at this week’s event.

How To Watch – Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock GOLF Channel Friday 5-7 p.m. 9-11 p.m.* Saturday 5-7 p.m. 7-9 p.m.* Sunday 5-7 p.m. 7-9 p.m.*

*Same Day Delay Coverage

DP WORLD TOUR: D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS

The 2024 DP World Tour season continues with the D+D Real Czech Masters from PGA National Oaks Prague in Prague, Czechia this week. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald headlines a competitive field at this week’s event.

How To Watch – Thursday, August 15 – Monday, August 19

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel NBCSports.com/app Thursday 7-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Friday 7-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday 6:30-11 a.m. Sunday 4-6 a.m.^ 5:30-10:30 a.m. Monday 4-6 a.m.*

^Third Round Delay Coverage

*Final Round Delay Coverage

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

