PGA TOUR SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP AND DP WORLD TOUR ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE GOLF CHANNEL’S LIVE EVENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 2, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents more than 50 hours of live coverage this week, as Rickie Fowler headlines the field at the PGA TOUR’s Sanderson Farms Championship and Rory McIlroy leads the notables competing in the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

PGA TOUR: SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall continues this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Miss. Rickie Fowler headlines the field which includes Presidents Cup International team member Mackenzie Hughes and assistant captain Camilo Villegas. Luke List won last year’s event in a playoff over Ludvig Åberg.

Coverage on GOLF Channel will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday-Saturday and 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Sam Saunders

: On-Course: Jim Gallagher Jr. / Billy Ray Brown

Reporter: Todd Lewis

Notable Players This Week

· Rickie Fowler

· Mackenzie Hughes

· Camilo Villegas

· Nick Dunlap

· Gary Woodland

· Eric Cole

DP WORLD TOUR: ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a pro-am event, similar in nature to the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in which the professional player is paired with an amateur partner. Play will rotate on each the Old Course at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie for the first three rounds before the cut. The final round will be played on the Old Course at St Andrews. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday-Saturday and 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Notable Players This Week

· Rory McIlroy

· Jon Rahm

· Matt Fitzpatrick

· Billy Horschel

· Brooks Koepka

· Tommy Fleetwood

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS

Fresh off captaining the U.S. to victory in the Presidents Cup, Jim Furyk hosts this week PGA TOUR Champions event which benefits northern Florida charities through the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation. Brett Quigley won last year’s event by one stroke over Steven Alker. Coverage airs live on GOLF Channel 2-4 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday and live at 2-4 p.m. ET on Sunday on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com. Encore presentations will air in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Notable Players This Week

· Jim Furyk

· Steve Stricker

· Fred Couples

· John Daly

· Justin Leonard

· Mark Calcavecchia

KORN FERRY TOUR: KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at French Lick Golf Resort in French Lick, Ind. The Top 75 players in the tour standings qualified for the event, with the top 30 players after this week’s event earning PGA TOUR membership for 2025.

Notable Players This Week

· Sam Bennett

· Frankie Capan III

· Harry Higgs

· Max McGreevy

· Daniel Summerhays

· Richy Werenski





Day GOLF Channel NBCSports.com/App Thursday 1-4 p.m. Friday 12-2 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Saturday 12-2 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Sunday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: BLESSINGS COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL

GOLF Channel presents final round coverage of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The annual event held at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., is hosted by the University of Arkansas and features top men’s and women’s teams from around the country playing in a one of a kind mixed-format competition. Bob Papa, Emilia Migliaccio, John Cook and Tripp Isenhour call the action.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Thursday-Sunday this week. Anna Jackson, George Savaricas and Cara Banks will anchor coverage with analysts Mark Rolfing and Paige Mackenzie and reports from Todd Lewis.





Day Golf Central Wednesday 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday 12-1/7-7:30 p.m. Friday 7:30-8 p.m. Saturday 7-7:30 p.m. Sunday 12-12:30/6:30-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

