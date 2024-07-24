PGA TOUR’S 3M OPEN & THE SENIOR OPEN HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK

PGA TOUR’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., Begins Tomorrow Live at 3:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

The Senior Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland Begins Tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada Begins Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

U.S. Junior Amateur Live Coverage at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Presented Friday and Saturday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2024 – The 3M Open – the penultimate event on the PGA TOUR’s regular season before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs – and the Senior Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland headline this week’s live golf coverage across four events on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN

The PGA TOUR travels to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., for the 3M Open as players look to secure their spots in the FedExCup Playoffs. The TOUR takes next week off for the Men’s Olympic Golf Tournament at Le Golf National in Paris, before returning with the Wyndham Championship, the last remaining event on the PGA TOUR’s regular season schedule.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : John Cook

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Colt Knost / Billy Ray Brown

How To Watch – Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Tony Finau

· Matt Kuchar

· Sahith Theegala

· Sam Burns

· Nick Dunlap

· Neal Shipley

· Luke Clanton

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE SENIOR OPEN

The final major championship of the PGA TOUR Champions season – The Senior Open – is held this week at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland, for the third time. Bernhard Langer won the first edition of the event held at Carnoustie Golf Links (2010) and with victories also in 2014, 2017, and 2019, he looks to win the major championship for a record fifth time. NBC Sports’ Notah Begay III shot a 69 in the Monday qualifier at Downfield Golf Club to make the field.

Live coverage tees off tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Bernhard Langer

· Padraig Harrington

· Miguel Angel Jimenez

· Darren Clarke

· Colin Montgomerie

· Steven Alker

· Notah Begay III

LPGA TOUR: CPKC WOMEN’S OPEN

This week’s LPGA Tour CPKC Women’s Open – the national women’s championship of Canada – will be held at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Canada. Lydia Ko looks to win this event for the fourth time (2012, 2013, and 2015), after winning her first two as an amateur.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Kay Cockerill

: On-Course: Mel Reid

How To Watch – Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday 6-9 p.m. Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Lydia Ko

· Brooke Henderson

· Rose Zhang

· Minjee Lee

· Lilia Vu

· Allison Corpuz

USGA: U.S. JUNIOR AMATEUR

The U.S. Junior Amateur is presented this week at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Live coverage of the semifinals begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and coverage of the championship match will be presented Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. Encore coverage will be presented each night on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Analyst : Brad Dalke

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio

How To Watch – Friday, July 26 – Saturday, July 27 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock GOLF Channel Friday 2-4 p.m. 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.* Saturday 2-4 p.m. 10 p.m.-12 a.m.*

*Same Day Delay Coverage

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Whit Watson, Paige Mackenzie, Mark Rolfing, and Amy Rogers.



Day Golf Central Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Thursday 3-3:30/9:30-10:30 p.m.* Friday 3-3:30/9:30-10:30 p.m.* Saturday 9-10 p.m.* Sunday 9-10 p.m.*

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

