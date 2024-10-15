PGA TOUR’S SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN IN LAS VEGAS HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open – Coverage Airs Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel Beginning at 5 p.m. ET

BMW Ladies Championship – Wednesday-Saturday on GOLF Channel Beginning at 11 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic – Friday-Sunday Beginning at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters – Begins Thursday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

College Golf – St Andrews Links Collegiate Final Round – Tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 15, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents the annual playing of the PGA TOUR’s Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev., this week, headlining live golf coverage this week.

PGA TOUR: SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall continues this week with the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev. Tom Kim looks to defend his title for a third consecutive time at this week’s event after becoming the first player to win the same event twice in one season on the PGA TOUR since Byron Nelson won the San Francisco Open twice in 1944. Coverage on GOLF Channel will air Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. ET each day.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Smylie Kaufman

: On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Billy Ray Brown

Notable Players This Week

· Tom Kim

· Rickie Fowler

· Nick Taylor

· Cam Davis

· Ryan Fox

· Tom Hoge

LPGA TOUR: BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA TOUR continues their four-event run played in Asia with the BMW Ladies Championship this week, a no-cut event which Minjee Lee won last year in a playoff against Alison Lee. Live coverage airs overnight on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Saturday beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Minjee Lee

· Lydia Ko

· Rose Zhang

· Lilia Vu

· Yuka Saso

· Amy Yang

· Ruoning Yin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs begin this week with the Dominion Energy Classic at Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The top 72 players on the regular-season money list qualified for the tournament. The current leader in the standings is four-time major champion Ernie Els. The top 54 players on the playoff points list after this week will qualify for next week’s TimberTech Championship. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs Friday-Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Ernie Els

· Steven Alker

· Stephen Ames

· Richard Green

· Steve Stricker

DP WORLD TOUR: ESTRELLA DAMM N.A. ANDALUCIA MASTERS

The penultimate event of the 2024 DP World Tour regular season, the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, will be held this week from Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande, Spain. The field features twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Notable Players This Week

· Nicolai Hojgaard

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Jon Rahm

· David Puig

· Matt Wallace

· Victor Perez





Day GOLF Channel Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m. - Noon Sunday 5-10 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF: ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE

The St Andrews Links Collegiate, held from the Old Course and Jubilee Course in St Andrews, concludes tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The final round of the tournament will be match-play featuring men’s and women’s teams from Arizona, Howard, Northwestern and St Andrews. Steve Burkowski handles play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Luke Donald and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Emilia Migliaccio.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Thursday-Sunday this week. Cara Banks will anchor coverage with analyst Brandel Chamblee and reports from George Savaricas.



Day Golf Central Thursday 4:30-5/8-9 p.m. Friday 1:30-2/8-9 p.m. Saturday 1:30-2/8-9 p.m. Sunday 1:30-2/8-9 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.





