Purina’s Thanksgiving’s Top Dog Contest Returns to the National Dog Show Broadcast Presented on NBC and Peacock

Fans Can Vote for Top Dog During the Broadcast This Thanksgiving

Oaks/Valley Forge, PA (November 19, 2024) – The National Dog Show presented by Purina returns to NBC and Peacock this Thanksgiving, uniting families in a long tradition of celebrating everyone’s best friend. For the second year, Purina is hosting “Thanksgiving’s Top Dog”– a social contest where dog lovers share photos or videos of their pets showing off their “Top Dog Energy” using the hashtag #ThanksgivingsTopDog on Instagram and TikTok.

So, what is “Top Dog Energy”? It’s that perfect blend of confidence, charm and playfulness that makes a dog shine. After reviewing all the submissions, Purina’s panelists have narrowed down America’s top dogs to five finalists that exude Top Dog Energy. On Thanksgiving it will be up to the fans to decide – viewers can cast one vote per person during the National Dog Show broadcast on NBC on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with voting continuing until 4:59 p.m. ET, giving fans extra time to make their choices.

This year’s Thanksgiving’s Top Dog finalists include:

Captain, Golden Retriever



Hoagie, Bernedoodle (Bernese Mountain Dog & Poodle)



Leila, Chocolate Labrador Retriever



Maple, German Shorthaired Pointer



River, Aussalier (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel & Australian Shepherd)

To learn more about the finalists before the big day, visit ThanksgivingsTopDog.com. During the National Dog Show, viewers can visit the website to select their favorite finalist and submit their vote. The winner of Thanksgiving’s Top Dog will receive a year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan dog food and a $500 Chewy gift card.

“The Thanksgiving’s Top Dog Contest is a wonderful way to celebrate the playful spirit and personality of dogs everywhere, and we’re thrilled to see so many families sharing their dogs’ ‘Top Dog Energy,” said Andrea Faccio, president and chief growth officer at Purina. “This contest brings an exciting, interactive element to the National Dog Show, a beloved holiday tradition, bringing people and pets together to celebrate some of the country’s most incredible dogs.”

For over two decades, the National Dog Show Presented by Purina has been a cherished Thanksgiving tradition for millions of households. Watching top-performing canines and cheering on the dogs from nearly 190 breeds has become as anticipated as the holiday feast. This year’s lineup features more than 1,800 extraordinary dogs competing for the ultimate title: Best in Show.

“NBC’s partnership with Purina to broadcast the National Dog Show over the past 23 years has been wonderful. Purina’s dedication to celebrating the unique energy and charm of dogs truly enhances the National Dog Show broadcast,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President of Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties at NBC Sports. “Together, we’re inviting families to connect with the event in an exciting new way, combining top-notch storytelling with a chance for fans to be part of the action by voting for their favorite Top Dog.”

Purina Pro Plan continues to fuel the competitive spirit at the National Dog Show, nourishing each champion’s coat, health and performance. The last 13 consecutive Best in Show winners, including last year’s champion, Stache the Sealyham terrier, are all fueled by Purina Pro Plan, showcasing the brand’s impact on canine excellence at this elite level of competition.

Don’t miss this year’s National Dog Show presented by Purina, airing Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock, immediately following Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

###

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.