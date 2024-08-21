ROTOWORLD FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT MARATHON – FEATURING 10 HOURS OF EXPERT ANALYSIS AND MOCK DRAFTS - BEGINS TOMORROW, THURS. AUG. 22 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC SPORTS DIGITAL

Matthew Berry to Announce his 2024 Fantasy Football Ride or Die Selection on Fantasy Football Happy Hour Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel

The Rotoworld Mock Draft Show, Featuring Industry Experts from Rotoworld, Fantasy Life and Yahoo Fantasy, Premieres on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 21, 2024 – The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Marathon, featuring 10 consecutive hours of expert analysis and mock drafts to celebrate draft season and help viewers prepare for their fantasy football drafts, begins tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

Highlighting the day’s events, Matthew Berry, the celebrated fantasy football commentator and industry pioneer, will make his annual Ride or Die announcement during Fantasy Football Happy Hour (3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel). The Rotoworld Mock Draft Show (PPR), featuring experts from Rotoworld, Fantasy Life, and Yahoo Fantasy, will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Rotoworld analysts expected to participate in tomorrow’s marathon include Berry, Pat Dougherty, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak, Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rodgers, Jay Croucher, Eric Samulski, Zach Krueger and Drew Dinsick. Rotoworld and NBC Sports continue to be an industry leader providing award-winning fantasy content across NBC Sports and Peacock.

Following is tomorrow’s Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Marathon schedule (all times ET):

Time Program Platform(s) 11 a.m. Fantasy Life Radio Show SiriusXM Noon Rotoworld Live Q&A NFL on NBC YouTube 1 p.m. Best Ball Mock Draft NFL on NBC YouTube 2 p.m. Rotoworld Football Show NFL on NBC YouTube 3 p.m. Fantasy Football Happy Hour NFL on NBC YouTube 4 p.m. Half PPR Mock Draft Peacock, NFL on NBC YouTube 5 p.m. Bet the Edge NFL on NBC YouTube 6 p.m. Super Flex Mock Draft NFL on NBC YouTube 7:30 p.m. Denny Draft Countdown NFL on NBC YouTube 8 p.m. Rotoworld Mock Draft Show (PPR) NFL on NBC YouTube

MATTHEW BERRY’S FANTASY LIFE PARTNERS WITH NBC SPORTS TO LAUNCH NEW SUITE OF PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO HELP FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREPARE FOR UPCOMING DRAFTS

Earlier this week, Fantasy Life, a leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry, announced a partnership with NBC Sports to enhance its suite of premium products for fantasy sports players. Click here for more.

The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is now available exclusively through a new partnership with Fantasy Life. Buy a FantasyLife+ subscription and get the Rotoworld Draft Guides, along with award-winning Fantasy, Betting & DFS tools.

YAHOO SPORTS AND NBC SPORTS TEAM UP FOR $1 MILLION FANTASY FOOTBALL SWEEPSTAKES

Running now through Thursday, Sept. 5, NBC Sports and Yahoo Sports have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes. By playing in a private Yahoo Fantasy Football league, users can enter for a chance to win $1 million. Users can earn additional entries if players on their fantasy team score a touchdown in a Week 1 NFL game broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock. One lucky Yahoo Fantasy user will take home the $1 million prize. Click here for more.





