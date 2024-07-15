SABRINA CARPENTER STARS IN NEW PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Multi-Platinum Pop Star Appears in “Espresso Dream” Set at Parisian Style Café and Featuring Her Hit Single “Espresso”

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 15, 2024 – Singer-songwriter, actress and style icon Sabrina Carpenter stars in a new NBCUniversal promotional spot to highlight its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which begin Friday, July 26 in Paris, France.

The 60-second video, shot at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles, opens with Carpenter sitting outside of a Parisian-style café, reading a newspaper while her song “Espresso” plays in the background. After drinking too much espresso, she finds herself in an “Espresso Dream” and in an imaginative conversation with a bird. Throughout their conversation, Carpenter expresses her enthusiasm for the Paris Olympic Games, stating, “I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life.” The video incorporates clips of athletes in action and promotional footage filmed at the Universal Studios Lot last year, building anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Games.

“Who better than the star of the summer, Sabrina Carpenter, with her chart-topping single ‘Espresso,’ to get everyone excited about the event of the summer, the Paris Olympics,” said Joseph Lee, SVP, Creative Marketing, Sports & Entertainment. “This is the final spot in our celebrity campaign that has generated unprecedented excitement and buzz for the Olympics.”

Carpenter’s summer smash hit single “Espresso,” which is featured in the promo, became Carpenter’s fourth hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first Top 5 on the chart. It captured the #1 spot on the Spotify Global, US, and UK charts and hit #1 on the UK Singles Chart. It also reached #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Her latest single “Please Please Please” recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first #1 on the chart. Carpenter is set to release her highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet”, on August 23rd, 2024, and has recently announced The Short n’ Sweet Tour, a 33-date North American headlining arena tour, which has already sold out and kicks off on September 23rd in Columbus, OH.

Varying lengths of the promotional spot will begin airing immediately across numerous NBCU linear, digital, and social media platforms and leading up to NBCU’s coverage of the Games. The promo will also be featured on Carpenter’s social media platforms.



***

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter is a multi-talented artist known for her work as a singer, songwriter, actress, and style icon. She has achieved multiple gold and platinum certifications, performed sold-out shows worldwide, and starred in various television and film roles. She is signed to Island Records, where she has released a multitude of hit singles: “Because I Liked A Boy,” “Nonsense,” “Feather,” “Espresso” and her most recent single “Please Please Please.” Sabrina debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, “emails i can’t send”, which appeared on many “Best Of 2022” lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, she was selected for Forbes’ prestigious “30 Under 30” list. Carpenter has toured globally, supported Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, and made her Coachella debut in April shortly after the release of her hit single “Espresso.” The summer smash hit single has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify, globally where it has also reached over 200M streams within its first month. Carpenter made her Saturday Night Live debut in May and is set to release her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet”, on August 23rd, 2024.





--PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES--