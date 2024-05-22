SPORTSENGINE PLAY’S 2ND SEASON OF NXTPRO SPORTS PRO16 BASKETBALL FEATURING TOP COLLEGE PROSPECTS COMPETING ACROSS A SLATE OF MORE THAN 10,000 GAMES STREAMED LIVE AND ON-DEMAND

Live and On-Demand Streaming Via NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play Offer Exclusive Access to Athletes, Fan Communities and College Recruiters

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (May 22, 2024) – NBC Sports Next and NXTPRO Sports are showcasing some of the highest-ranked college basketball prospects in the U.S. across more than 10,000 games this spring and summer, the majority streamed live and with all games available on-demand via SportsEngine Play, NBC Sports Next’s newly launched and first-of-its-kind streaming platform for youth and amateur sports.

As the exclusive streaming and video partner of NXTPRO Sports, a developmental program and league that showcases elite youth basketball prospects to colleges of all levels, SportsEngine Play is providing a variety of video services for each of the PRO16 league’s 35 tournaments. NXTPRO Sports will utilize SportsEngine Play’s best-in-class video technology to enhance the overall experience for the players and their families through live streaming, video-on-demand, highlights, and more.

The NXT/PRO16 league this year is showcasing more than 15 of the nation’s top 2024 recruits who are expected to advance to the highest levels of Division I basketball. In its inaugural year in 2023, the league showcased 19 players who earned a national ranking and more than 1,000 athletic scholarships were awarded to the league’s athletes.

The last-second shot by University of South Carolina commit Eli Ellis to clinch Hickory, N.C.’s TLBA club team victory against BTI from Pasadena, Calif., on May 11 provided an example of the types of thrilling finishes viewers are enjoying on the PRO16 circuit on SportsEngine Play in 2024. The matchup also was part of a four-game slate on the 2024 SportsEngine Play schedule simulcast on ROKU and the NBC Sports Channel, found on Peacock.

Several of the athletes featured include:



NAME HIGH SCHOOL CITY RANKING CLASS Chris Cenac Jr. Isidore Newman School New Orleans, La. 15 2025 Xavion Staton Sierra Vista H.S. Las Vegas, Nev. 22 2025 Kingston Flemings William J. Brennan H.S. San Antonio, Texas 25 2025 Nikolas Khamenia Harvard Westlake H.S. North Hollywood, Calif. 32 2025 Eric Reibe Bullis H.S. Potomac, Md. 48 2025 Eli Ellis Moravian Prep Hudson, N.C. 66 2025 Cameren Paul South Grand Prairie H.S. Dallas, Texas 87 2025

“The volume of games on the PRO16 schedule is a testament to the video capabilities SportsEngine Play can offer leagues and organizations,” said Nick Busto, Vice President, Video Operations, Youth & Recreational Sports, NBC Sports Next. “With a host of top prospects competing across more than double the number of games from last season, the PRO16 league in 2024 on SportsEngine Play is an exciting destination for athletes and fan communities to catch some of the best competition in youth sports.”

The next tournaments on the circuit will take place May 24-26 in Norman, Okla., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Phoenix, Ariz., with all games streamed live and on-demand on SportsEngine Play. The league schedule will run through July 28, including three live periods when college coaches can watch athletes compete in person or visit their school. Additional key markets hosting tournaments across the country will include Memphis, Tenn., Phoenix, Ariz., Atlanta, Ga., Philadelphia, Pa., Las Vegas, Nev., and more.

SportsEngine Play is a leader in the youth and amateur sports streaming space, having most recently simulcast the All-American Bowl alongside NBC and Peacock, another notable showcase for some of the top prospects in the country and future sports stars. The platform also has the most comprehensive collection of player development and training content for aspiring athletes, including exclusive instructional videos from more than a dozen world-class athletes, such as Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Maria Sharapova, Justin Jefferson, and more.

SportsEngine continues to lead youth basketball as a provider of club and team management technology, partnering with such organizations as National Junior Basketball, National Wheelchair Basketball, M14 Hoops, and youth franchise programs. Its TourneyMachine tournament technology is used by the country’s largest youth basketball tournament operators, and the National Center for Safety Initiatives – and NBC Sports Next company – is the leading background screening provider for U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee-sanctioned National Governing Bodies, including USA Basketball’s National Team.



About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass , the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.



About NXTPRO Sports

NXTPRO Sports is a basketball scouting and events company spanning North America, comprised of the PRO16 and NXT leagues. The NXT league is represented by more than 400 teams competing across the U.S. and Canada, while the PRO16 league’s 16 programs compete in the U.S. only. Both leagues meet in July at the PRO16 Finals, where the top 16 teams from NXT join the 16 programs from PRO16 in a 32-team bracket-style competition. NXTPRO Sports also provides streaming and video tools for each league, with coverage also including the high school basketball season at state levels.