ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Omega European Masters - Day One
Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team

ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Omega European Masters - Day One
Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles and Gary O’Neil’s Wolves both had big midweek cup wins

Updated 
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior marvel at West Ham's immaculately executed counter-attacking approach, which yielded a 3-1 victory away from home against high-flying Brighton.

Crystal Palace returns to Selhurst Park to face an inconsistent but dangerous Wolves side in Premier League action on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Wolves hung five on Blackpool in midweek cup action after beating Everton 1-0 last weekend, but previously were smacked by Brighton at home following a tight loss to Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Palace hasn’t found free-scoring form but has been solid this season, getting four of six points away to Blades and Brentford while losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Their second Premier League home scrap comes on the heels of a 4-2 midweek win at Plymouth Argyle in League Cup play. Could that break open the attacking dam?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)

TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Wolves team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

The Matheus Nunes saga is all but over, as Wolves have lost another star in the center of the park. Nunes is off to Man City after Ruben Neves scooted off to Saudi Arabia.

Hee-chan Hwang could play, while Joseph Hodge is out for a bit longer.

Sasa Kalajdzic got on the scoresheet against in the midweek cup win over Blackpool, as did Fabio Silva, Nathan Fraser, and Matt Doherty.
Crystal Palace team news, lineup options
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Two big attacking pieces remain out for Palace, as Michael Olise and new signing Matheus Franca work their ways to full fitness.

Will Hughes could be back, but it seems he’ll get the international break before returning to the fold.

Odsonne Edouard scored at midweek against Plymouth Argyle before JP Mateta bagged a second-half hat trick. Will they, or Eberechi Eze, fire forward into the Premier League?