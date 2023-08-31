Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Crystal Palace returns to Selhurst Park to face an inconsistent but dangerous Wolves side in Premier League action on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Wolves hung five on Blackpool in midweek cup action after beating Everton 1-0 last weekend, but previously were smacked by Brighton at home following a tight loss to Man Utd at Old Trafford.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Palace hasn’t found free-scoring form but has been solid this season, getting four of six points away to Blades and Brentford while losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Their second Premier League home scrap comes on the heels of a 4-2 midweek win at Plymouth Argyle in League Cup play. Could that break open the attacking dam?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 3)