Manchester United vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United and Brighton kick off busy weeks, with European football looming and table position front-and-center at Old Trafford on Saturday ( Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium ).

United sits 11th with six points from four games, three points behind sixth-place Brighton, who is looking to stay within touching distance of leaders Man City (12 points).

The Red Devils will leave the country to face Bayern Munich and start the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, a day before Brighton hosts AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Brighton is leading the Premier League in goals and expected goals but is also 15th in expected goals against this season. The Seagulls have taken an absurd 66 shots from open play, but defensively need to start cleaning up set piece danger.

Man United is dealing with a lot of controversy, with Jadon Sancho publicly clashing with manager Erik ten Hag as well as disturbing allegations against Antony. The Red Devils on the field have produced plenty of chances but have also been bang average — league-wise — at the back. That won’t produce a title.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)

TV channel: Peacock Premium