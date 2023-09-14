Manchester United vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Erik ten Hag looks to rise up the Premier League table, while Roberto De Zerbi aims to keep Man Utd down
Manchester United and Brighton kick off busy weeks, with European football looming and table position front-and-center at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium).
United sits 11th with six points from four games, three points behind sixth-place Brighton, who is looking to stay within touching distance of leaders Man City (12 points).
The Red Devils will leave the country to face Bayern Munich and start the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, a day before Brighton hosts AEK Athens in the Europa League.
Brighton is leading the Premier League in goals and expected goals but is also 15th in expected goals against this season. The Seagulls have taken an absurd 66 shots from open play, but defensively need to start cleaning up set piece danger.
Man United is dealing with a lot of controversy, with Jadon Sancho publicly clashing with manager Erik ten Hag as well as disturbing allegations against Antony. The Red Devils on the field have produced plenty of chances but have also been bang average — league-wise — at the back. That won’t produce a title.
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch online on Peacock Premium
Erik ten Hag is waiting on three players, all of whom have been big ticket adds over the last two seasons, as new boy Sofyan Amrabat joins Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez on the trainer’s table.
Antony is suspended, while Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo remain out of the lineup.
The Red Devils have been driven by Bruno Fernandes, who is leading the Premier League in expected assists per 90 minutes and is top 20 in expected goals per 90. His actual goals and assists (1 and 1) are sure to catch up.
And part of that is on Marcus Rashford, who is getting into very dangerous positions but missing the mark with the final ball.
The Seagulls have not only dealt with big names leaving via transfer, but are also handling absences of Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder in style.
Forwards Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson entered the international break with minor injuries, and Brighton fans will be awaiting updates on their strikers.
The list of Brighton stars this season is long, and will feel even longer now that center back Lewis Dunk has starred for England with rave reviews coming out of this international break.
But winger Kaoru Mitoma, fullback Pervis Estupinan, and playmaker Solly March — the latter being perhaps the most overlooked star in the Premier League — are really driving the bus and will test Man Utd in its most vulnerable places.