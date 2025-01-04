Ange Postecoglou reaction — Spurs boss fumes in memorable postgame interview after home loss to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou showed little patience for his postgame media duties after Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle United.

Judging by some of his comments, he may be in for a call from the Premier League, as he later said, “If it was an even playing field we’d have won.”

The Australian was clearly perturbed about something — many including this writer are assuming it was an uncalled handball on Joelinton directly before Newcastle’s opening goal — but we don’t yet know because he failed to detail his frustration to the interviewer, instead opting to repeat himself.

“If all things were equal and balanced we would’ve won today,” was his first response to a question.

“If all things were equal and balanced we would’ve won today,” was also his second response.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — Spurs boss angry after loss to Newcastle

When asked to clarify, Postecoglou said, “It just means that things weren’t equal and weren’t balanced, that’s all.”

Then back to the same hymn sheet.

“If all things were well-balanced and balanced we would’ve won the game today.”

Finally, here’s his slightly more expansive response from the question, “Just to check,” is this what you mean?

“You can check, you can talk about whatever you want. You don’t want to have an opinion. You want my opinion. My opinion is if all things were equal and balanced we would’ve won today.”

Wow.

It can be argued that Postecoglou was trying to draw atteyntion away from another finish-challenged, multi-goal conceding loss, but it’s just as likely it keeps focus on his previous stubborn comments.

Ange Postecoglou reaction video