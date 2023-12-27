Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to keep it grips on the Premier League’s top spot when West Ham brings its surging top-four hopes to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners are coming off a big draw at Liverpool, and their 40 points were one more than Liverpool and Aston Villa heading into Boxing Day.

WATCH ARSENAL vs WEST HAM LIVE

Arsenal’s long-controlled its rivalry with West Ham, but the Irons collected a home draw in April before knocking the Gunners out of the League Cup on Nov. 1.

Arsenal had won five matches of a six-game unbeaten run in the series prior to that, and have only lost two PL matches to West Ham since the start of the 2007-08 season.

West Ham beat up on toothless Manchester United on Dec. 23, and Mohammed Kudus has been sensational for the Irons.

That purchase has helped make up for the exit of Declan Rice, who’s looked like a world-beater for new club Arsenal.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday (December 28)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Kai Havertz (suspension)

Focus on West Ham, team news

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (illness), Maxwel Cornet (illness)