Big 12 Tournament - Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 15-7) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-7, 16-5) take the court in the second of the Big 12 Tournament semifinal games tonight.

Texas Tech outlasted Baylor yesterday, 76-74. JT Toppin led the Red Raiders with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The win was the fourth in a row for the Texas Tech.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead against Kansas before eventually winning 88-77 to advance to the semis. The win for Zona avenged a loss at Kansas last Saturday, 83-76, in the regular season finale for the schools.

These teams last met on February 8 with Arizona winning 82-73, covering the 3.5 point spread and cashing the Game Total Over 150.5.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Arizona vs. Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arizona Wildcats (+110), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-135)

Spread: Red Raiders -2.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona vs. Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Red Raiders game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas Tech -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games (16-15 for the season)

Texas Tech is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games (17-14 for the season)

Arizona Game Totals have cashed the OVER in their last 3 games

Texas Tech is 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

