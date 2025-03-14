Big 12 Tournament - BYU vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament continues this evening when the BYU Cougars (24-8, 15-6) take the court against the Houston Cougars (28-4, 20-1).

Houston advanced to the semifinals with a 72-68 win over Colorado yesterday and BYU advanced with a 96-92 win over Iowa State.

These teams met on January 4 in Houston and the home side spanked the visiting BYU Cougars 86-55. Houston easily covered the 9.5 point spread and cashed the Game Total OVER 133.5.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch BYU vs. Houston

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for BYU vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: BYU Cougars (+240), Houston Cougars (-300)

Spread: Cougars -6.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for BYU vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cougars & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Houston on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Houston -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 134.5.

BYU vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

BYU is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games (18-12-1 for the season)

Houston is 1-4-1 against the spread in their last 6 games

BYU is 6-1 to the OVER in their last 7 games

