Bournemouth vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Red-hot Dominic Solanke and Bournemouth hope to keep up winning ways when they welcome inconsistent Fulham to the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Cherries rode a Solanke hat trick to a 3-2 win over 10-man Nottingham Forest last time out, running their Premier League unbeaten streak to six games. Five of those outings are wins.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs FULHAM LIVE

Fulham slipped up and fell against Burnley, and have twice been blanked in Premier League play since posting consecutive 5-0 wins over Forest and West Ham.

The Cottagers, to their credit, did eliminate Everton from the League Cup at midweek and will feel ready to bounce back from their surprising home loss to the Clarets.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10m ET, Tuesday (December 26)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Milos Kerkez (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness)

Focus on Fulham, team news

OUT: Raul Jimenez (suspension), Adama Traore (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Tim Ream (calf)