 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pst_arsenalbrighton_231214.jpg
Will Arsenal bounce back v. injury-hit Brighton?
nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Mark_Andrews.jpg
Goodell wants to remove hip-drop tackles by spring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pst_arsenalbrighton_231214.jpg
Will Arsenal bounce back v. injury-hit Brighton?
nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
Mark_Andrews.jpg
Goodell wants to remove hip-drop tackles by spring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bournemouth vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 14, 2023 09:54 AM

The slow-burn that was Andoni Iraola’s start to life at Bournemouth is now at full boil, as the Cherries are among the hottest teams in the Premier League ahead of a Saturday visit from Luton Town (Watch live at 10am ET online via Premier League on Peacock).

Iraola’s men lost six of nine to start the season, drawing thrice, but have rallied in a big way; Bournemouth is 5-1-1 in its last seven matches, unbeaten in five matches. A draw with Aston Villa and wins over Newcastle and Manchester United sure underline their change of fortune.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs LUTON TOWN STREAM LIVE

Luton, meanwhile, have had some thrilling matches including one-goal losses to Arsenal and Man City but remain in the bottom three.

Rob Edwards’ men need to find points from matches like this regardless of Bournemouth’s form, with Newcastle and Chelsea up soon.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (Dec. 16)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth injuries, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Luton Town injuries, team news

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Cauley Woodrow (calf), Marvellous Nakamba (suspension)| QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Osho (knee)