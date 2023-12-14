Bournemouth vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The slow-burn that was Andoni Iraola’s start to life at Bournemouth is now at full boil, as the Cherries are among the hottest teams in the Premier League ahead of a Saturday visit from Luton Town (Watch live at 10am ET online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Iraola’s men lost six of nine to start the season, drawing thrice, but have rallied in a big way; Bournemouth is 5-1-1 in its last seven matches, unbeaten in five matches. A draw with Aston Villa and wins over Newcastle and Manchester United sure underline their change of fortune.

Luton, meanwhile, have had some thrilling matches including one-goal losses to Arsenal and Man City but remain in the bottom three.

Rob Edwards’ men need to find points from matches like this regardless of Bournemouth’s form, with Newcastle and Chelsea up soon.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (Dec. 16)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth injuries, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Luton Town injuries, team news

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Cauley Woodrow (calf), Marvellous Nakamba (suspension)| QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Osho (knee)