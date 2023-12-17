Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest as Bournemouth vs Luton abandoned

It has been confirmed that Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during their game at Bournemouth on Saturday as the game was abandoned.

The Premier League club confirmed that Lockyer “was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and received further treatment inside the stadium.

Lockyer is now in hospital where Luton say he is “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside” as they thanked everyone for their support.

On Sunday Luton released another update saying that Lockyer remains in hospital and is “still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

What happened?

On Saturday Lockyer, 29, fell to floor face first with nobody else around him during the second half of the game at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Luton boss Rob Edwards then rushed onto the pitch to try and drag his players away from the scene as the medical team worked on Lockyer.

Initially the game was suspended and it was then announced it had been abandoned as players and staff from both teams went back out to the pitch to applaud the fans. Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was very emotional as he went to applaud the fans and had tears in his eyes.

What is the latest?

Luton released a statement after the game with the latest update on Tom Lockyer’s situation:

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Timeline

After Lockyer fell to the floor the game was suspended with less than 60 minutes on the clock and the score 1-1.

Attention was given to Tom Lockyer on the pitch as fans in the stand chanted his name. Lockyer was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

After another 30 minutes or so the Premier League then announced that the game had been abandoned.

Lockyer, a Wales international, also collapsed during the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May 2023, as Luton beat Coventry City to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. After that incident he underwent heart surgery in the summer and was given the all clear to return to playing.

Lockyer has been an inspirational leader in Luton’s rise to the top-flight.

