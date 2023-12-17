 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2023 season
PGA Tour announces 2019-20 schedule
Final round of Q-School postponed until Monday due to weather
PNC Championship - Round One
Team Woods & Team Stricker: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woodseagle_231217.jpg
Tiger buries eagle putt on par-5 at PNC Champ.
nbc_golf_qschoolreport_231217.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School final round postponed to Monday
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231217.jpg
HLs: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2023 season
PGA Tour announces 2019-20 schedule
Final round of Q-School postponed until Monday due to weather
PNC Championship - Round One
Team Woods & Team Stricker: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woodseagle_231217.jpg
Tiger buries eagle putt on par-5 at PNC Champ.
nbc_golf_qschoolreport_231217.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School final round postponed to Monday
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthl_231217.jpg
HLs: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest as Bournemouth vs Luton abandoned

  
Published December 17, 2023 10:25 AM
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town - Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, and players of Luton Town react as a break in play takes place as Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It has been confirmed that Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during their game at Bournemouth on Saturday as the game was abandoned.

The Premier League club confirmed that Lockyer “was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher” and received further treatment inside the stadium.

Lockyer is now in hospital where Luton say he is “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside” as they thanked everyone for their support.

On Sunday Luton released another update saying that Lockyer remains in hospital and is “still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

What happened?

On Saturday Lockyer, 29, fell to floor face first with nobody else around him during the second half of the game at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Luton boss Rob Edwards then rushed onto the pitch to try and drag his players away from the scene as the medical team worked on Lockyer.

Initially the game was suspended and it was then announced it had been abandoned as players and staff from both teams went back out to the pitch to applaud the fans. Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was very emotional as he went to applaud the fans and had tears in his eyes.

What is the latest?

Luton released a statement after the game with the latest update on Tom Lockyer’s situation:

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”

Timeline

After Lockyer fell to the floor the game was suspended with less than 60 minutes on the clock and the score 1-1.

Attention was given to Tom Lockyer on the pitch as fans in the stand chanted his name. Lockyer was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

After another 30 minutes or so the Premier League then announced that the game had been abandoned.

Lockyer, a Wales international, also collapsed during the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May 2023, as Luton beat Coventry City to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. After that incident he underwent heart surgery in the summer and was given the all clear to return to playing.

Lockyer has been an inspirational leader in Luton’s rise to the top-flight.