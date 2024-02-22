Bournemouth vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth’s challenging home record get a bigger ask when Manchester City visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC, or online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium ).

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are enduring a second dry patch of the season with just three points — all draws — in six matches dating back to New Year’s Eve.

Just two of those matches have come at home — a loss to Liverpool and draw with Forest — but that’s not necessarily good news as Bournemouth have a 3-4-4 record at the Vitality.

Man City haven’t lost since December 6, and — speaking of six — the three-time defending Premier League champions beat Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Nov. 4.

Bernardo Silva scored twice in that game and four other players registered goals. The wealth has been spread around Man City’s attack, which only has two goals from its past two matches.

City will enter the game four points behind Liverpool and perhaps behind Arsenal as well; The Gunners host Newcastle at 10am ET Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV channel, start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream on NBC.com and Peacock Premium

Bournemouth focus, team news

Dominic Solanke’s 14 goals have him third in the Premier League, just three behind Erling Haaland. He’ll have to a solid day and so will star back Marcos Senesi.

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Philip Billing (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Faivre (illness)

Manchester City focus, team news

Man City eyes have been trained on Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. The Norwegian leads the Premier League in goals — again — while Kevin De Bruyne is quickly making up for missed time with a handful of assists since returning to the pitch.

OUT: Jack Grealish (leg), Josko Gvardiol (ankle)