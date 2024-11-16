FIFA Club World Cup champions list: Full past winners list, most titles, top clubs

The FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the USA in 2025 and the biggest-ever version of the tournament is set to be a gamechanger.

With 32 teams to compete in 2025, there is a totally new format as games we will be played across the USA and you can find all of the information here.

Below is everything you need from the history of the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup past winners

2000: Corinthians — Beat Vasco de Gama (0-0, won on penalties)

2005: Sao Paulo — Beat Liverpool 1-0

2006: Internacional — Beat Barcelona 1-0

2007: AC Milan — Beat Boca Juniors 4-2

2008: Manchester United — Beat LDU Quito 1-0

2009: Barcelona — Beat Estudiantes 2-1 (AET)

2010: Inter Milan — Beat TP Mazembe 3-0

2011: Barcelona — Beat Santos 4-0

2012: Corinthians — Beat Chelsea 1-0

2013: Bayern Munich — Beat Raja Casablanca 2-0

2014: Real Madrid — Beat San Lorenzo 2-0

2015: Barcelona — Beat River Plate 3-0

2016: Real Madrid — Beat Kashima Antlers 4-2 (AET)

2017: Real Madrid — Beat Gremio 1-0

2018: Real Madrid — Beat Al-Ain 4-1

2019: Liverpool — Beat Flamengo 1-0 (AET)

2020: Bayern Munich — Beat UANL Tigres 1-0

2021: Chelsea— Beat Palmeiras 2-1 (AET)

2022: Real Madrid — Beat Al-Hilal 5-3

2023: Manchester City — Beat Fluminense 4-0

Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups?

5 titles — Real Madrid

3 titles — Barcelona

2 titles — Bayern Munich

2 titles — Corinthians

1 title — AC Milan

1 title — Chelsea

1 title — Internacional

1 title — Inter Milan

1 title — Liverpool

1 title — Manchester City

1 title — Manchester United

1 title — Sao Paulo

Has Messi won a Club World Cup?

Yes, Lionel Messi was part of the Barcelona teams which won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Lionel Messi has won the Club World Cup three times and has the chance to win a fourth time as he will captain Inter Miami in the summer of 2025.

Which country has the most Club World Cup winners?

Spanish clubs have won the Club World Cup a record eight times, with clubs from Brazil and England both winning a total of four titles. Then comes Italy and Germany with two titles each, and only clubs from those five countries have ever won the Club World Cup trophy. European clubs have won 16 of the 20 Club World Cup tournaments, with the other four won by teams from South America (all four from Brazil).