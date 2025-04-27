Mohamed Salah reaction — Liverpool superstar on title win, tactical talks with Slot, future ambitions

Mohamed Salah spoke to our NBC Sports team at Anfield on Sunday and was delighted to win the Premier League title, as he spoke about the impact of Arne Slot, how his position has changed and so much more.

Salah was talking selfies with fans during the game after his goal at the Kop in the 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur and the Egyptian King was front and center of the wild celebrations as Liverpool secured the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Speaking to our crew amid those celebrations going on around him, the man who moved up to fifth in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list was asked about many topics, including how this title win compares to everything he has achieved and experienced at Liverpool so far, plus his role in this Liverpool team, what drives him and more.

Mohamed Salah reaction — “I think this is the best moment of my career with Liverpool”

How does this compare to everything else at Liverpool over the last eight years?: “I think this is the best moment of my career with Liverpool. I know I won a Champions League before but it wasn’t that special. To win the Premier League, at Anfield, and be able to have an impact like that, it is incredible.”

Were you calm before the game? “When you play at Anfield there are a few games like that, semifinal or quarterfinal of the Champions League it is a similar atmosphere to that. I knew before the game that the atmosphere would be great but I had to be calm and be a good example for the younger players. I had to pass on that experience and I handled it well.”

On his position being further forward this season, did he speak to Slot about this: “We spoke a lot in the beginning of the season, he wanted me to defend deep but I was honest with him I told him ‘you can ask me to go inside our box but my numbers would become completely different’ but when I’m able to gamble a bit here and there I can make the difference. You can see that during the season.”

You are able to negotiate that [with Slot?]: “I’ve been working with lawyers for many years! He’s a good person. He gives you the space to speak about everything you want and it makes the difference for us.”

What was it like when Arne Slot came in for Jurgen Klopp? “The first impression [of Slot] was I want to win again without Jurgen, with Sadio, without Bobby and all the guys. I appreciate them a lot but I wanted to win it without them. I wanted to show that I am able to do it for the team, for the club. I believed I could do it. I’m glad that I did it.”

Arne is a very different coach to Jurgen, would you say his one-to-one relationship and understanding each invididual player is a key part of his coaching?: “Absolutely. He asks you want you want to do and if you don’t do it he asks you again. In a preseason he got a few clips of me in the warm-up. It’s the warm-up! I was doing like this [flicking the ball] and he was like, ‘what is that? You have the young players behind you and all of them follow.’ He is very honest and speaks to you right away. I think that makes a huge, huge difference.”

What drives you? “If I leave the football at any time, I just want to be able to say I gave it all. I am happy about my career and I just go. So far, it’s fine!”

On the numbers and setting targets, it seems that you are as dedicated and passionate about what is ahead: “Absolutely. I love the numbers. It drives me every day to go to the gym and do my homework. I will never stop that until I retire.”