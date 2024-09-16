How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool look to dust themselves off from a first Premier League loss of the season with a tricky test, as the Reds restart life in the UEFA Champions League with a visit to AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, ending new manager Arne Slot’s perfect start of clean-sheet wins at three.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Format, schedule, more ]

AC Milan is off to a rough start to the Serie A season at 1W-2D-1L, and now they’ll face Liverpool and eternal rivals Inter Milan with a few days time.

But they’re coming off a four-star defeat of 10-man Venezia and capable of out-scoring anyone. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are flying in attack, and forward Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata give size and experience up top.

Pulisic’s fellow USMNT man Yunus Musah has started one match and came off the bench thrice.

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday

Venue: San Siro in Milan, Italy

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

AC Milan focus, team news

Milan could get right back Davide Calabria back from a knock, but Alessandro Florenzi and Ismael Bennacer are still out with long-term injuries and Marco Sportiello and Malick Thiaw should miss out, too.

Liverpool focus, team news

Liverpool only have two injury concerns. Harvey Elliott will miss out with his ankle injury, but Federico Chiesa could be available.

AC Milan vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are the bookmakers’ favorites to get a win here. Both the Reds and the Rossoneri are going to get their first proper depth test of the season, and Liverpool’s comes with a does of inter-continental travel. It’s all asking a lot, especially given Liverpool’s lack of midfield rotation. AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool.