How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The only thing we know for certain when Brentford and Tottenham face off, is that there will be goals.

WATCH LIVE – Brentford vs Tottenham

There are three sides who have seen more than 80 goals scored in their games this season, and two of them will meet in a London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (9 am ET). Brentford are in pursuit of back-to-back wins for the first time all season, while Tottenham would simply like to end their seven-game winless run and ensure that Ange Postcoglou keep his job as manager. Spurs will want to start the game better this time around, though, as they conceded a goal in the 1st minute before storming back to win the reverse fixture 3-1 in September.

Spurs (24 points) sit 15th in the Premier League table after picking up just one point from their last seven games, eight points above the relegation zone and 13 off race for the European places. It’s win-a-cup-or-bust time for Tottenham, as they will likely concentrate their efforts on the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League — the club’s first trophy since 2008, perhaps? Brentford (11th - 31 points) are comfortably mid-table once again this season despite the fact they have won just three of their last 10 games (3W-2D-5L) amid a truly hellacious run of fixtures.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Schade (undisclosed), Christian Norgaard (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), James Maddison (undisclosed), Richarlison (groin) |QUESTIONABLE: Radu Dragusin (knee), Pape Matar Sarr (thigh)

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction

With the squad stretched as thin as it is right now, it’s almost too easy to predict that Spurs will hang tough for a half or maybe even a half-hour before fading late when the starters run out of gas and there is no one to bring off the bench. Brentford 3-2 Tottenham.