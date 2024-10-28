 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live: League Cup stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published October 28, 2024 03:53 PM

Liverpool’s League Cup title defense goes through Brighton and Hove Albion when the fourth round takes center stage on Wednesday ahead of the two sides trading venues at the weekend in Premier League play.

The Reds won in 2024 under Jurgen Klopp, the German’s second League Cup title for the Anfield set, but are now led by Arne Slot as the Dutchman pursues Liverpool’s 11th and his first crown as Merseyside hero.

Brighton have never won the League Cup and new boss Fabian Hurzeler already has his Seagulls further than they went in 2023 under Roberto De Zerbi, a third-round exit at Chelsea ruining their tournament.

Brighton beat Crawley Town and Wolves in their first two League Cup fixtures this season. but are coming off a 2-2 come-from-ahead draw against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool also dropped points in the Premier League this weekend, twice coming back to draw Arsenal 2-2. The Reds have only had to play one League Cup match so far this season, smashing West Ham 5-1.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday
Venue: The Amex Stadium
TV Channel: Paramount+

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Joao Pedro (ankle), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Lewis Dunk (muscular), Jack Hinshelwood (muscular)

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other), Conor Bradley (undisclosed)

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

Two sides who like to attack while keeping control of the ball are also looking to get back in the win column. They also may flex their depth a bit in hopes of keeping some cards close to the vest ahead of Saturday’s rematch at Anfield in Premier League play. This all favors Liverpool. Brighton 1-2 Liverpool.