How to watch Fenerbahce vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce await Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday as the Special One meets some old friends in Istanbul.

It’s surely going to be a joyous occasion full of warm hugs and handshakes...

Mourinho’s time in charge of the Turkish giants has got off to a rocky start, as they failed to qualify for the Champions League, lost 3-1 to rivals Galatasaray in the league and sit in fourth place in the domestic table. But Mourinho does have a host of talented attackers to choose from with Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko, Allan Saint-Maximin and Youssef En-Nesyri all more than capable of the spectacular. Former United midfielders Fred and Sofyan Amrabat were both deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag but are key for Fenerbahce as there are plenty of storylines swirling around this game. Fenerbahce have four points from their first two Europa League games, beating Union Saint-Gilloise and drawing at FC Twente.

As for United, they’re coming off a comeback win against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend as Rashford, Garnacho, Fernandes and Hojlund looked very good in attack. Yes, we know they still have plenty of defensive issues to work on and generally lack fluidity, but there’s no doubting United have top individuals and they punish teams on the counter. The Europa League is a great chance for Erik ten Hag to add more silverware to his argument that he should remain in charge at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future and after draws against FC Twente and Porto to open up their campaign, now is the time for the Red Devils to kick on. They of course won this competition under Mourinho back in the 2016-17 season.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (October 24)

Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium — Istanbul

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Fenerbahce focus, team news

The trio of Tadic, Saint-Maximin and Kostic behind Dzeko is a real threat, with plenty of experience, pace and trickery to cause United problems on the counters. Fenerbahce are okay defensively but facing United’s in-form attackers will be their biggest test under Mourinho. The legendary coach relishes outings like this and with a lively 50,000 fans behind them, Fenerbahce will fancy their chances of causing an upset. Duo Cengiz Under and Jayden Oosterwolde are out injured.

Manchester United focus, team news

United’s injury issues are starting to subside but Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire Leny Yoro and Casemiro are still out. Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are almost back. It will be intriguing to see who starts in attack for United as Erik ten Hag has finally got his best lineup fit, but will he risk another injury to Hojlund so soon after the Danish forward returned to fitness? Amad Diallo and Antony could start, with Joshua Zirkzee perhaps starting to rest Hojlund. Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte is still getting up to speed but is expected to come in for the injured Casemiro in midfield.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like the kind of game made for Mourinho. He will set his team up to be aggressive on the counter and Fenerbahce need a big win to truly get the Mourinho era going. United still look fragile and if ETH makes the expected changes, there could be trouble. Fenerbahce 2-1 Manchester United.