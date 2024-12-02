How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham host Brighton at Craven Cottage on Thursday and both teams will be hoping to kick on after draws last time out.

WATCH — Fulham v Brighton live

The Cottagers were disappointed not to win away at Tottenham as they drew 1-1 but spurned several glorious chances. Marco Silva’s side had Tom Cairney sent off late in the second half just after the sub had curled home a beautiful equalizer, but even with 10 players they looked the more likely to win it in stoppage time. Fulham are a lot of fun to watch this season and in Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Nelson and Jimenez they have a group of attackers who slot together so well. Fulham sit on 19 points, four behind Brighton.

Brighton are right up there in the top four hunt but Fabian Hurzeler’s side were disappointed to draw at home against bottom club Southampton on Friday. The 1-1 draw was a game of two halves as Brighton could have been 3-0 up at half time but then put in a subdued second half display to drop two points. Still, the Seagulls are having a fine start to the season and another European push is well and truly on.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Thursday (December 5)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

The hosts have a few injury issues to deal with as Diop will likely continue at center back. Andreas Pereira did not feature at Tottenham, with Marco Silva not addressing questions about Pereira’s future at the club. The Brazilian midfielder has released a statement saying comments in a recent interview which said he wanted to leave Fulham for Marseille had been misconstrued. In attack Raul Jimenez had so many chances against Tottenham but couldn’t finish, as Smith Rowe, Iwobi and Nelson were excellent and full backs Robinson and Tete provide so much attacking ability out wide.

OUT: Harrison Reed (knee), Joachim Andersen (calf), Tom Cairney (suspension), Jorge Cuenca (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Sessegnon (other)

Brighton team news, focus

The Seagulls started with the quartet of Mitoma, Welbeck, Pedro and Rutter up top against Southampton but it only clicked in spells. Minteh could come in to start, while Lewis Dunk should be available to start after easing himself back in after returning from injury. Adingra and Ferguson could also come in as Hurzeler can now mix up his attacking options with some big players back fit.

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Joel Veltman (muscle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Brajan Gruda (illness)

Fulham vs Brighton prediction

This feels like it has the potential to be a really fun one with plenty of goals. Both teams go for it and I think it ends even. Fulham 2-2 Brighton.