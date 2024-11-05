How to watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Inter Milan and Arsenal collide on Wednesday in a huge game for both in the Champions League league phase.

Both are unbeaten and sit on seven points from their first three games in the competition.

The reigning Italian champs are slowly building into the season as Simone Inzaghi’s side are tough to break down and in Lautaro Martinez they have a fired up and in-form forward. They edged past Venezia 1-0 at the weekend to move to within a point of leaders Napoli, as Inter’s start to the league season has been solid yet unspectacular but they’ve lost just one of their 11 games. When it clicks for them in attack they’ll be right up there domestically and in the Champions League.

Arsenal are all over the place at the moment, as their lackluster display in their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle at weekend was concerning. They’ve picked up just one point from their last three games in the Premier League and injury issues have seen their squad stretched to its limit with energy and confidence levels low. Captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training, which is a huge boost. But with sporting director Edu leaving earlier this week, there is a lot for Arsenal to sort out on and off the pitch in the coming weeks to get their project back on track.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (November 6)

Venue: San Siro — Milan

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Inter Milan team news, focus

Lautaro Martinez scored the winner against Venezia at the weekend and both he and Marcus Thuram were a real handful up top. The latter has scored seven goals and added two assists so far this season in league play and should have had a few more at the weekend. Martinez has five goals and two assists in Serie A and as a duo they will stretch Arsenal’s central defenders all over the place. Dimarco is a threat down Inter’s left and he will whip in crosses galore, with Denzel Dumfries equally as dangerous down the right. Calhangolu is quality in central midfield and times his runs into the box so well. This is an experienced Inter side who will be aiming to get to the semifinals of this competition, at the very least.

OUT: Carlos Augusto (hamstring), Kristjan Asllani (knee)

Arsenal team news, focus

Injury problems are finally easing for Arsenal with captain Martin Odegaard back in training ahead of this game. If he could play some part in the second half that would be a massive boost. Calafiori is now the only real starter missing through injury, with Mikel Arteta no longer having the excuse of excessive injuries. Havertz, Saka and Martinelli will likely start in attack again with Rice, Merino and Partey in midfield and White surely coming back in at right back. Arsenal looked jaded and flat at Newcastle on Saturday and they badly need a big performance, and win, to reignite their season. Before the international break they head to Chelsea on Sunday and this feels like a pivotal week in their season.

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kieran Tierney (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle)

Inter Milan vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like a game where Arsenal will really have to dig deep and will spend a lot of time penned in by Inter’s favored 3-5-2 formation. If they can get it right on the counter then Inter’s center backs are susceptible, but this will be tight and tense and similar to their draw away at Atalanta in September. Inter Milan 1-1 Arsenal.