How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ipswich Town host Crystal Palace on Tuesday in a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League table.

WATCH - Ipswich v Crystal Palace

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have won just once in their opening 13 games back in the Premier League and lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Tractor Boys always hang in there and make it difficult for their opponents, but they have to start picking up wins, especially at home in games like this, if they want to stay up. Young attackers Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson are key to their hopes of picking up a long-awaited first home win back in the big time.

Palace scored a last-gasp equalizer at home against Newcastle on Saturday and Oliver Glasner’s side were good value for their 1-1 draw. The Eagles are still struggling to score goals but they look better defensively and have only lost one of their last five games, securing three draws on the trot. Palace need Mateta and Eze to regain their sparkling form at the end of the season if they’re going to climb away from the relegation scrap.

How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (December 2)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles — out for season), George Hirst (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (other), Ben Johnson (knock).

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin), Daichi Kamada (suspension)

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game and Palace will be happy to sit back and launch counters. Their extra Premier League experience could be key, but Ipswich are the draw specialists and will never give up. Ipswich 1-1 Crystal Palace.