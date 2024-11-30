 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin crashes in World Cup giant slalom
Tagovailoa_USA.jpg
Week 12 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Mary McGee - AMA-com.jpg
Dirt bike racing mourns the passing of 87-year-old “Motorcycle Mary” McGee
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuarspostmatch_241130.jpg
Arsenal cruise to 5-2 win over West Ham
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_241130.jpg
Saka’s penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241130.jpg
Emerson’s screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

STIFEL Killington World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin crashes in World Cup giant slalom
Tagovailoa_USA.jpg
Week 12 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Mary McGee - AMA-com.jpg
Dirt bike racing mourns the passing of 87-year-old “Motorcycle Mary” McGee
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuarspostmatch_241130.jpg
Arsenal cruise to 5-2 win over West Ham
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_241130.jpg
Saka’s penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241130.jpg
Emerson’s screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 30, 2024 01:21 PM

Ipswich Town host Crystal Palace on Tuesday in a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League table.

WATCH - Ipswich v Crystal Palace

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have won just once in their opening 13 games back in the Premier League and lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Tractor Boys always hang in there and make it difficult for their opponents, but they have to start picking up wins, especially at home in games like this, if they want to stay up. Young attackers Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson are key to their hopes of picking up a long-awaited first home win back in the big time.

Palace scored a last-gasp equalizer at home against Newcastle on Saturday and Oliver Glasner’s side were good value for their 1-1 draw. The Eagles are still struggling to score goals but they look better defensively and have only lost one of their last five games, securing three draws on the trot. Palace need Mateta and Eze to regain their sparkling form at the end of the season if they’re going to climb away from the relegation scrap.

How to watch Ipswich vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (December 2)
Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles — out for season), George Hirst (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (other), Ben Johnson (knock).

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin), Daichi Kamada (suspension)

Ipswich vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game and Palace will be happy to sit back and launch counters. Their extra Premier League experience could be key, but Ipswich are the draw specialists and will never give up. Ipswich 1-1 Crystal Palace.