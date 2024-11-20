How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea can strengthen its top four stock with a win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com ).

The match marks a return to Leicester for Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who helped the Foxes earn Premier League promotion last season. How will he be greeted by the King Power Stadium set?

WATCH LEICESTER CITY vs CHELSEA LIVE

The Blues have lost just once in the Premier League since a Week 1 visit from Manchester City, and sit third after going 1-2-1 in a brutal four-match run before the international break — an away loss to Liverpool, home win over Newcastle, away draw with Manchester United, and home split with Arsenal.

Steve Cooper’s Leicester City, meanwhile, have lost two of three since consecutive wins sent them above the bottom three.

Now the 15th-place Foxes know that a loss means slipping nearer to the bottom three.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30 am ET Saturday

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

While Jamie Vardy (questionable) continues to lead the Foxes in goals, newer faces Facundo Buonanotte and Abdul Fatawu continue to make their names as big pieces of the team’s safety push.

OUT: Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Jordan Ayew (knee).| QUESTIONABLE: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (foot), Jamie Vardy (lower black), Patson Daka (ankle), Abdul Fatawu (undisclosed)

Chelsea team news, focus

Cole Palmer’s 12 goal contributions this season speak loudly, but Nicolas Jackson has a half-dozen goals and the competition for minutes amongst Enzo Maresca’s attackers is deep and intense.

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (illness), Malo Gusto (ankle), Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (hamstring)

Leicester City vs Chelsea prediction

It’s always interesting to see which teams are prepared to meet Premier League intensity right out of an international break. The Foxes will be aimed to overturn their former boss’ apple cart, but the Blues are a lot better side. Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea.

