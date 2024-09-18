How to watch Leicester vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A massive game at the bottom of the Premier League takes place at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as winless duo Leicester City and Everton collide.

The Foxes have looked okay on their return to the Premier League and they were so close to victory last time out but coughed up a 2-0 lead at Crystal Palace. They gave away a penalty kick in second half stoppage time to drop two points. Steve Cooper has made Leicester more pragmatic compared to their swashbuckling style in the Championship last season, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing as all of their games so far this season have been extremely tight.

The same cannot be said for Everton, who have lost four games to start the season and have conceded 13 goals in the process. That is very unlike a Sean Dyche side and the way they’ve collapsed in back-to-back games after being 2-0 up to lose both 3-2 has been catastrophic for confidence levels. The pressure is mounting on Dyche as Everton’s ownership situation is still bubbling away in the background as they hope to have a new owner by the end of 2024 to remove the constant limbo they’re currently in.

Leicester focus, team news

The Foxes will be without forwards Patson Daka and Odsonne Edouard, so Jamie Vardy, 37 years old, will continue to lead the line and he was a real menace against Palace last time out as he has two goals in his first four games back in the Premier League. Wilfred Ndidi was also superb against Palace, bagging two assists and Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu are also big threats going forward out wide.

Everton focus, team news

The Toffees have a host of injury issues, as Dyche had plenty of youngsters involved in the midweek League Cup defeat to Southampton. Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli all remain out, while Seamus Coleman and Vitali Mykolenko are doubts. The likes of Calvert-Lewin, Pickford, Tarkowski, Gueye and Ndiaye were all rested for the midweek defeat and will come back into the starting lineup. The Toffees just have to stop conceding and they are creating plenty of chances on the counter but have been guilty of not being clinical enough. That is something they’ve struggled with for a very long time.

Leicester vs Everton prediction

This feels like it will be a bit chaotic and Leicester will go into this game with more confidence and this is a game they have to win if they’re going to stay up this season. Go for a home win as the Foxes look sharp in attack, especially on the counter. Leicester 2-0 Everton.