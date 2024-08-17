How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham: Stream link, team news, prediction

Year 2 of the Ange Postecoglou era begins on Monday (3 pm ET), when a youthful Tottenham team takes on newly promoted Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

It would appear that Tottenham’s no. 1 (and 2 and 3) objective this summer was to flip the age profile of the team, given the significant physical demands that Postecolgou’s system places upon players. New tires have more tread, and Ange intends to burn rubber. Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Yang Min-hyuk are four of Spurs’ five first-team signings (thus far), and all four are teenagers expected to contribute as subs early on and push for starting places by season’s end. Tottenham have operated in a very precise, targeted manner this summer, and it’s hard not to see the next generation of Tottenham coming together.

Leicester are back in the big time after winning the EFL Championship a year after being relegated from the Premier League in 2023, but they are back without the coach that guided them to promotion (Enzo Maresca went to Chelsea this summer) or the standout midfielder who chipped in 12 goals and 14 assists last season, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also went to Chelsea.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 3 pm ET, Monday (August 19)

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch via NBC.com

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Jamie Vardy (undisclosed), Conor Coady (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Patson Daka (ankle)

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Yves Bissouma (club suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (calf), Fraser Forser (ankle)

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction

There is little doubt Spurs are going to score loads of goals this season, just as there is little doubt they are going to concede a bunch, too. Throw in opening-day nerves and a primetime Monday night kickoff, and there could be fireworks. Leicester 2-3 Tottenham.