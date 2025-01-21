Liverpool vs Lille LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

The equation for Arne Slot’s Liverpool is very simple: get at least one point at home against Lille and they’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16 with one group game to spare.

Liverpool have won all six of their League Phase games so far, sitting pretty at the top of the table. To confirm their spot in the top eight of the table, which guarantees a spot in the last 16 without going through the playoff round, they need a point against French upstarts Lille on Tuesday.

Slot may choose to rest some players given the heavy schedule in recent weeks but getting over the line to avoid an extra Champions League game and give them some time to rest in February is essential for their Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup hopes. Liverpool are fine with rotating their squad and substitute Darwin Nunez was their hero at Brentford at the weekend as he scored twice late on to seal a crucial win and extend their lead atop the Premier League table.

But Lille have punched well above their weight, once again, as they sit in eighth in the Champions League table and occupy the final spot to make it straight through to the last 16. The northern French side sit third in Ligue 1 and are way off leaders PSG, but they’ve flourished in the Champions League this season with wins away at Atletico Madrid, at home against Real Madrid and drawing away at Juventus.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Tuesday (January 21)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot has plenty of options to rotate into the lineup and the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are pushing for a start. Andy Robertson is likely to start at left back after Kostas Tsimikas started there at the weekend. Slot confirmed that Diogo Jota is out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and of course Mohamed Salah the Reds’ starting trio in attack.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring), Diogo Jota (shoulder)

Lille team news, focus

Canadian striker Jonathan David is Lille’s main threat, with 17 goals in all competitions this season. David is out of contract this summer and is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League. Bruno Genesio’s Lille haven’t lost a game in any competition since September 17, when they lost at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, as they’re currently on a 21-game unbeaten run. They have plenty of experience in captain Benjamin Andre, midfielder Remy Cabella and defender Thomas Meunier, while Lille also have a host of talented youngsters. This is a very balanced side and both Madrid giants have slipped up after underestimating Lille this season.

Liverpool vs Lille prediction

This will be a tough game for Liverpool but they’ll find a way to get past Lille, and they may have to bring the superstars off the bench late on to do it. Liverpool 2-1 Lille.