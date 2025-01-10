How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Premier League giants Manchester City host fourth-tier Salford City on Saturday, as Salford make the five-mile trip to the Etihad Stadium.

This is easily the biggest game in Salford City’s history.

Salford have several Manchester United legends as part of their ownership group, including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt. Their recent journey through the non-league scene and becoming a solid fourth-tier team is a real Cinderella story and this season Karl Robinson’s side are right in the hunt for promotion to the third-tier for the first time in club history. Salford currently occupy the final automatic promotion spot in League Two after an incredible run of six-straight wins. But this is a totally different challenge.

Yes, Manchester City have been struggling for months with confidence and poor defensive displays, but they’ve shown signs of finally recovering and have won two Premier League games on the bounce and are three games unbeaten. Pep Guardiola is hopeful they can still salvage something from this season with a top four finish now looking much more likely, while the FA Cup probably represents their best chance to win silverware as City are also struggling in the Champions League.

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Saturday (January 11)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester City team news, focus

The likes of McAtee, Nunes, O’Reilly and Simpson-Pusey will all likely start but City will put out a pretty strong starting lineup as they look to keep their good recent form going. Expect Grealish, Doku, Walker and Gundogan to also play a big role as Pep Guardiola looks to have plenty of experience on the pitch and the big players in reserve on the bench just in case he needs them. The last thing he needs is more injured defenders, so perhaps a few midfielders will play out of position.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), John Stones (foot), Ederson (undisclosed), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg)

Salford City team news, focus

There are several Salford players with lots of football league experience, with Jamaican international Curtis Tilt their captain and center back. Forward Cole Stockton is their top goalscorer, while former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn is a real threat. Salford play a 3-1-4-2 formation and are solid defensively and have kept six-straight shutouts in their run of six consecutive wins in League Two. They’ve only conceded 19 goals this season, with only five teams having a better defensive record in England’s top four divisions this season.

Manchester City vs Salford City prediction

There is a whiff of an upset in the air but City should still have too much for Salford to handle. It may be level for a while, but go for a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Salford City.