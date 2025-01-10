How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

  
Published January 10, 2025 07:42 AM

Premier League giants Manchester City host fourth-tier Salford City on Saturday, as Salford make the five-mile trip to the Etihad Stadium.

This is easily the biggest game in Salford City’s history.

Salford have several Manchester United legends as part of their ownership group, including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt. Their recent journey through the non-league scene and becoming a solid fourth-tier team is a real Cinderella story and this season Karl Robinson’s side are right in the hunt for promotion to the third-tier for the first time in club history. Salford currently occupy the final automatic promotion spot in League Two after an incredible run of six-straight wins. But this is a totally different challenge.

Yes, Manchester City have been struggling for months with confidence and poor defensive displays, but they’ve shown signs of finally recovering and have won two Premier League games on the bounce and are three games unbeaten. Pep Guardiola is hopeful they can still salvage something from this season with a top four finish now looking much more likely, while the FA Cup probably represents their best chance to win silverware as City are also struggling in the Champions League.

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Saturday (January 11)
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester City team news, focus

The likes of McAtee, Nunes, O’Reilly and Simpson-Pusey will all likely start but City will put out a pretty strong starting lineup as they look to keep their good recent form going. Expect Grealish, Doku, Walker and Gundogan to also play a big role as Pep Guardiola looks to have plenty of experience on the pitch and the big players in reserve on the bench just in case he needs them. The last thing he needs is more injured defenders, so perhaps a few midfielders will play out of position.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), John Stones (foot), Ederson (undisclosed), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg)

Salford City team news, focus

There are several Salford players with lots of football league experience, with Jamaican international Curtis Tilt their captain and center back. Forward Cole Stockton is their top goalscorer, while former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn is a real threat. Salford play a 3-1-4-2 formation and are solid defensively and have kept six-straight shutouts in their run of six consecutive wins in League Two. They’ve only conceded 19 goals this season, with only five teams having a better defensive record in England’s top four divisions this season.

Manchester City vs Salford City prediction

There is a whiff of an upset in the air but City should still have too much for Salford to handle. It may be level for a while, but go for a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Salford City.