How to watch Porto vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United head to Porto for an extremely important Europa League group stage clash on Thursday, with pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag.

United were hammered 3-0 at home to Tottenham on Sunday as Bruno Fernandes saw red in the first half. After losing to Brighton, Liverpool and then Spurs in their opening six league games, and drawing at home against FC Twente to start their Europa League campaign off with disappointment, Ten Hag is under severe pressure. Reports state that the club are backing him, for now, but a poor result at Porto and against Aston Villa this weekend could spell the end for the Dutchman.

Porto are one of the favorites to win the Europa League, but they suffered a shock in their opening group stage game. They lost 3-2 at Bodo/Glimt but they have won six of their first seven games in Portugal’s top flight this season with their only defeat away at leaders Sporting Lisbon. There are plenty of talented young players at Porto, as always, with Samu Omorodion their new star up top and he’s scored five goals in five games so far. The Estadio do Dragao will be rocking for the visit of United as Porto are usually in the Champions League but have a real chance of going all the way in this competition.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (October 3)

Venue: Estadio do Dragao

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Porto team news, focus

Porto have Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira back from injury and have no issues other than long-term absentee Ivan Marcano. Long-time assistant coach Vitor Bruno took the main job at Porto over the summer and they’ve started the season well, but defeats at Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon have shown they have work to do to get back to where they want to be. It has been a summer of transition for Porto with Pepe retiring and Evanilson and Mehdi Taremi sold. Omorodion, 20, is Porto’s next big hope and Argentine midfielder Alan Varela is a wonderful player in midfield who will break play up and dictate the tempo of this game.

Manchester United team news, focus

Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are all injury doubts, while Luke Shaw, Tyler Malacia and Leny Yoro are still out. Bruno Fernandes is available as his suspension for being sent off against Tottenham on Sunday is for domestic action only. Ten Hag will clearly rotate his squad for this game as he seeks to find some rhythm and attacking impetus. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen are all likely to start, while basically every starting position is up for grabs after recent performances and results.

Porto vs Manchester United prediction

This seems like Porto will feast on the lack of confidence and fluidity at United and it could get ugly for the Red Devils. Porto 3-1 Manchester United.

