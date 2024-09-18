How to watch Southampton vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Is it too early in the Premier League season to have a relegation six-pointer? No, it’s not. Southampton vs Ipswich is exactly that on Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The two newly-promoted teams are yet to pick up a win during their first four games back in the top-flight, with Ipswich having two points on the board and Southampton losing all four of their games back in the Premier League.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v IPSWICH LIVE

Russell Martin’s Southampton showed plenty of promise in their previous game at home against Manchester United but after Cameron Archer saw his penalty kick saved, they collapsed to another defeat. Saints dominate possession in every single game and play a lovely attractive style, but their next step is being more ruthless at both ends of the pitch which is obviously the toughest thing to do consistently. Especially in the Premier League.

Ipswich have looked pretty settled back in the Premier League after over two decades away, with back-to-back draws against Fulham and Brighton showcasing their defensive solidity and they look very dangerous on the counter. Kieran McKenna guided the Tractor Boys to two narrow wins over Southampton last season and with the sprightly Liam Delap up top (his father Rory played for Southampton and Liam chose to sign for Ipswich over Saints this summer) they have a direct runner who isn’t afraid to have a pop from anywhere.

How to watch Southampton vs Ipswich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 21)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Southampton focus, team news

Saints have a few injury concerns, with winger Kamaldeen Sulemana close to a return and Will Smallbone nursing a hamstring issue. Captain Jack Stephens is suspended after his red card against Manchester United last weekend. Russell Martin rotated massively for the midweek League Cup win at Everton, as Saints drew 1-1 at Goodison Park but won on penalty kicks to reach the last 16 and that could give them some much-needed confidence. Expect Adam Lallana to start against Ipswich as his experience could be key in helping Saints get their first point(s) of the season. Taylor Harwood-Bellis should start at center back and Martin has a big decision to make in attack with Cameron Archer, Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart all battling for the No. 9 spot.

Ipswich focus, team news

The Tractor Boys have some injury issues with Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and Janoi Donacien all out. McKenna will likely go with the same starting lineup which grabbed a point at Brighton as Ipswich will sit back, let Southampton have the ball and then pick their moments to spring counter attacks. That tactic worked very well for them in their two wins against Southampton last season.

Southampton vs Ipswich prediction

As is often the case in these ‘must-win games’ for teams who are destined for a season of struggle, neither team will want to leave themselves too open and we can expect a tight, tense game. A draw feels inevitable. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich.