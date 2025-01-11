How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur live: FA Cup stream link, TV, team news, prediction

The eyes of the football world will be trained on The Lamb Ground on Sunday as the 5,000 capacity, 500-seat ground plays host to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup third-round match.

Yes, the 16th-place team in the National League, below the four-division Football League that houses the top-tier Premier League, will host Ange Postecoglou’s side — a regular European contributor with top-end talent.

The largely English team are led by manager Andy Peaks, though New York City-born striker Chris Wreh, 28, is in the side.

The long shot upset bid is made a bit more possible by Spurs’ long injury list and their midweek scrap with Liverpool in an FA Cup semifinal first leg.

Postecoglou says Spurs will not be caught off guard in their bid to silence the Lambs’ FA Cup run.

“I’ve got no doubt the attitude of the players and I think all along the boys have a great understanding of every game’s importance and we certainly will go into Sunday’s game with the same sort of mindset of making sure that we do things we can control, play our football, put a real big emphasis on the things that we do really well,” he said, via football.london.

How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (January 12)

Venue: The Lamb Ground — Staffordshire

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Tamworth team news, focus

The American forward Wreh has three goals this season and is not the Lambs’ biggest threat. Thirty-year-old Dan Creaney has eight goals to pace the side. It’ll be the biggest game of many of the Lambs’ careers, and goalkeeper Jas Singh will likely have a busy one.

Tottenham team news, focus

Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner came off the bench for Spurs, so they could well start this game. And Postecoglou said he expects to see Mikey Moore on the pitch for “some game time.”

Tamworth vs Tottenham prediction

Don’t expect miracles here, but the visuals will be spectacular. Tamworth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur