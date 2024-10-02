 Skip navigation
Top News

Rd13_Pittsburgh_Render05-1.png
Track maps revealed for 2025 Monster Energy Supercross rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Playoffs-Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx
Lynx top Sun 77-70 in Game 2 to even WNBA semifinals behind Collier’s supporting cast
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
Liberty top Aces 88-84 to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals and put the champs on the brink

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btegeno_241001.jpg
Seahawks QB Smith might be a top-5 in NFL
nbc_roto_btecollins_241001.jpg
Will Texans WR Collins sustain his production?
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewis_241001.jpg
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 2, 2024 07:10 AM

West Ham host Ipswich in a big Premier League game for both teams as they aim to kick-start their campaigns.

WATCH WEST HAM v IPSWICH LIVE

The Hammers picked up a solid draw at Brentford last time out as Julen Lopetegui got a positive response from his side after their heavy defeats at home to Chelsea in the league and away at Liverpool in the League Cup. West Ham have so many new players and a new playing style, so it will take time for Lopetegui’s tactics to bed in. But we all know patience isn’t plentiful in the Premier League. Or life in general.

Ipswich have adapted to life in the Premier League extremely well as Kieran McKenna’s side have drawn four games in a row after losing to Liverpool and Manchester City to kick off the season. Their latest draw was 2-2 at home to Aston Villa last weekend as they put in a wonderful display and young forward Liam Delap looks like a fine talent who loves to stretch defenses and can finish when he gets a chance.

How to watch West Ham vs Ipswich live, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 5)
Venue: London Stadium, London
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

Edson Alvarez is back after his suspension, while Niclas Fullkrug could return after his calf issues. Lopetegui is still searching for a spark in attack but with Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Kudus and Summerville around, the Hammers have enough quality to figure it out and get going very soon.

Ipswich team news, focus

Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke are close to returns as Ipswich’s injury issues have cleared up. McKenna has instilled an incredible belief in the Tractor Boys who aren’t fazed by anything and work so hard defensively to shut down spaces and make the most of counters and set pieces. Watch out for Omari Hutchinson as he will feed Delap and create plenty of chances on the transition.

West Ham vs Ipswich prediction

This feels like a game where West Ham finally figure it out and start fast. Ipswich will be in it until the end but the Hammers just have that extra bit of quality which should make the difference. West Ham 2-1 Ipswich.