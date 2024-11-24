Leicester City fire Steve Cooper after just 12 Premier League matches

Leicester City have stunned many with the firing of coach Steve Cooper following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in Week 12.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss oversaw the side for just 12 Premier League games and — to add insult to injury — was sacked after losing to Enzo Maresca, the man he replaced this summer.

Leicester were promoted last season and are two points clear of the bottom three having won twice and drawn four times to start the season.

First team coach Ben Dawson will look over the team while it hires its new boss, and the way the club phrased his duties it seems like a new man is lined up.

Why did Leicester fire Steve Cooper?

Simply put, they must have a better option in mind. Cooper’s status as the former boss of Leicester’s rival didn’t help with supporters, and perhaps that explains the odd timing — following an understandable and close loss to Chelsea.

The Foxes have one point from their last 12 in the Premier League and four of their 10 season points have come from relegated sides, but this was about more than results.

But Cooper took over a team that sold influential midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and just lost starlet Abdul Fatawu to a season-ending injury.

Perhaps the fixture list plays a role, too, as Brentford, West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, and Wolves are next and surely that’s a nice landing spot for a new leader.

There are some good pieces for the new manager. Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has had some standout performances, while defender Wout Faes and midfielder Boubakary Soumare would play for a lot of teams.

Who will be the next Leicester City manager?

David Moyes will be a popular shout, as the veteran manager was mentioned on the USA Network broadcast by Tim Howard and Robbie Earle.

Graham Potter is the name often linked with Premier League openings, still waiting for his next gig following a short run at Chelsea.

Ironically, Frank Lampard may hear his name mentioned as well.

Other names on the oddsmakers’ sheet include Mark Robins, Gareth Southgate, Jesse Marsch, and Michael Carrick.

Leicester City statement on sacking of Steve Cooper

Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.

