Lionel Messi tracker: Latest news, video from GOAT’s time in MLS

South Florida’s population of goats is up by one after Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami to end his stunning career in Europe.

Messi, 36, won the World Cup with Argentina in December and the focus soon became his club future.

The Barcelona legend fell out with Paris Saint-Germain and much-rumored moves to Saudi Arabia or back to Barca did not materialize before David Beckham’s Miami came calling for the Rosario native.

Messi arrives in South Beach with a tremendous haul of statistics. He’s scored 704 club goals between Barca and PSG while chipping in 338 assists in 863 appearances.

The living legend’s also scored 103 goals with 56 assists for Argentina in 175 caps for the senior national team.

Messi and longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets were unveiled by Inter Miami over the weekend, and an on-pitch debut is coming soon.

Messi’s taken training with MLS basement-dwelling Miami but his Major League Soccer debut will have to wait as the Leagues Cup is up next for the Floridian outfit.

Inter Miami hosts Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday.