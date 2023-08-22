FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: How to watch Lionel Messi in US Open Cup semifinal

Though Lionel Messi won’t make his MLS debut for another few days, the (un)disputed greatest player of all time can carry Inter Miami to another Cup final with a win over league leaders FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Inter Miami were crowned champions of the inaugural Leagues Cup in Messi’s seventh game for the club on Saturday, now in his eighth game a place in the US Open Cup final is on the line. By the time Messi’s Inter Miami tenure is two months old, he could have two trophies already in the bag. Messi’s numbers in his first seven games, by the way? 10 goals, four assists. Not bad for a 36-year-old.

What some might see as an unenviable (and perhaps impossible) task, FC Cincinnati might see as a brilliant opportunity to hand Messi his first defeat since arriving stateside in late July. Captain and playmaker (and fellow Rosario-born boy) Luciano Acosta leads the way for Cincinnati, with 12 goals and 8 assists in 23 appearances this season (he had 10 and 19 a year ago). In league play this season, Cincy have been virtually unbeatable at home, with an 11W-1D-0L record to take them seven points clear in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Simply put, Messi and Co., are up against the most formidable foe they have faced thus far.

Houston Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake in the other semifinal on Wednesday (9:30 pm ET). If Real Salt Lake win, they will host the final on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Inter Miami have second hosting priority, followed by FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 7 pm ET, Wednesday (August 23)

TV: Telemundo (en Español)

Online: Watch online via Peacock (en Español)

