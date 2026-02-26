How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, providing its annual preview of evaluating the top players expected to be chosen in the NFL Draft in April.

More than 300 prospects were invited to the on-field drills and other activities at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The players will showcase their skills before an audience of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Details on the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and how to watch:

How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Dates : Thursday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 1

: Thursday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 1 TV/stream coverage : Available on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

: Available on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+. NBCSports.com coverage: Updates on location from Pro Football Talk and Fantasy Football Happy Hour.

Full schedule for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:

Per NFL.com, here’s what takes place daily with each position undergoing drills:



Thursday, Feb. 26 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers

Defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends

Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Where is the NFL Scouting Combine being held?

The event is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

What is the NFL Scouting Combine?

It’s a chance for college football’s top prospects to elevate their stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. Teams have the opportunity to gather information about the best players at each position through a series of on-field workouts and drills, interviews and health assessments.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Vell Reese (LB20) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Arvell Reese, Ohio State linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Who are some of the notable players in attendance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine?

QUARTERBACKS : Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Indiana; Carson Beck, Miami; Drew Allar, Penn State

: Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Indiana; Carson Beck, Miami; Drew Allar, Penn State RUNNING BACKS : Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State; Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana; Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State; Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana; Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame WIDE RECEIVERS/TE : Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame; Riley Nowakowski, Indiana; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Carnell Tate, Ohio State

: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame; Riley Nowakowski, Indiana; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Carnell Tate, Ohio State OFFENSIVE TACKLES : Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama DEFENSIVE TACKLES : Rueben Bain Jr., Miami; Caden Curry, Ohio State; Keldric Faulk, Auburn; Akheem Mesidor, Miami; Christen Miller, Georgia

: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami; Caden Curry, Ohio State; Keldric Faulk, Auburn; Akheem Mesidor, Miami; Christen Miller, Georgia LINEBACKERS : CJ Allen, Georgia; Wesley Bissainthe, Miami; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Arvell Reese, Ohio State; Sonny Styles, Ohio State

: CJ Allen, Georgia; Wesley Bissainthe, Miami; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Arvell Reese, Ohio State; Sonny Styles, Ohio State DEFENSIVE BACKS: Mansoor Delane, LSU; Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Louis Moore, Indiana; Keionte Scott, Miami; Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

How long is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The event began Monday, Feb. 23, but the drills started Thursday, Feb. 26 and run through Sunday, March 1.

What drills are conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Per NFL.com, there are position-specific drills in addition to these general drills:



40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (LB08) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Aiden Fisher, Indiana linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

NFL Scouting Combine records:

According to ESPN.com, some notable records from the drills:



40-yard dash : Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas, 4.21 seconds in 2024

: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas, 4.21 seconds in 2024 Broad jump : Byron Jones, CB, UConn, 147 inches in 2015

: Byron Jones, CB, UConn, 147 inches in 2015 Vertical jump : Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina, 46 inches in 2005

: Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina, 46 inches in 2005 3-cone drill : Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma, 6.28 seconds in 2018

: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma, 6.28 seconds in 2018 Bench press: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State, 49 reps in 2011

Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State, 49 reps in 2011 20-yard shuttle: Dunta Robinson, CB, South Carolina, 3.75 seconds in 2004

History of the NFL scouting combine:

The event dates back to 1982 in Tampa, Florida, and also has been held in New Orleans and Tempe, Arizona, before finding a home in Indianapolis since 1987. Generally at least 300 players are invited.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (LB03) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Wesley Bissainthe, Miami linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Full list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:

Per NFL.com, here’s who received invitations to this year’s combine:

QUARTERBACKS

Player School Joey Aguilar Tennessee Drew Allar Penn State Luke Altmyer Illinois Carson Beck Miami Jalon Daniels Kansas Joe Fagnano UConn Taylen Green Arkansas Haynes King Georgia Tech Cade Klubnik Clemson Fernando Mendoza Indiana Behren Morton Texas Tech Garrett Nussmeier LSU Diego Pavia Vanderbilt Cole Payton North Dakota State Sawyer Robertson Baylor Ty Simpson Alabama

RUNNING BACKS

Player School Kaytron Allen Penn State Max Bredeson Michigan Demond Claiborne Wake Forest Jonah Coleman Washington CJ Donaldson Ohio State Rahsul Faison South Carolina Eli Heidenreich Navy Roman Hemby Indiana Robert Henry Jr. UTSA Emmett Johnson Nebraska Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame Seth McGowan Kentucky Jam Miller Alabama Le’Veon Moss Texas A&M Jadarian Price Notre Dame Adam Randall Clemson Desmond Reid Pittsburgh Nicholas Singleton Penn State J’Mari Taylor Virginia Mike Washington Jr. Arkansas Noah Whittington Oregon

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player School Aaron Anderson LSU Vinny Anthony II Wisconsin Chris Bell Louisville Dillon Bell Georgia Skyler Bell UConn Malik Benson Oregon Germie Bernard Alabama Denzel Boston Washington Zachariah Branch Georgia Chris Brazzell II Tennessee Barion Brown LSU Deion Burks Oklahoma Jeff Caldwell Cincinnati Josh Cameron Baylor Kevin Coleman Jr. Missouri KC Concepcion Texas A&M Omar Cooper Jr. Indiana CJ Daniels Miami Caleb Douglas Texas Tech Malachi Fields Notre Dame Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Kansas Chris Hilton Jr. LSU Jordan Hudson SMU Ted Hurst Georgia State Caullin Lacy Louisville Bryce Lance North Dakota State Ja’Kobi Lane USC Kendrick Law Kentucky Makai Lemon USC Eric McAlister TCU Donaven McCulley Michigan Eric Rivers Georgia Tech Chase Roberts BYU Elijah Sarratt Indiana De’Zhaun Stribling Mississippi J. Michael Sturdivant Florida Carnell Tate Ohio State Zavion Thomas LSU Brenen Thompson Mississippi State Jordyn Tyson Arizona State Reggie Virgil Texas Tech Harrison Wallace III Mississippi Jalen Walthall Incarnate Word Kaden Wetjen Iowa Antonio Williams Clemson Colbie Young Georgia

TIGHT ENDS

Player School Dallen Bentley Utah Nate Boerkircher Texas A&M Josh Cuevas Alabama Oscar Delp Georgia Khalil Dinkins Penn State Jack Endries Texas John Michael Gyllenborg Wyoming Matthew Hibner SMU Justin Joly N.C. State Will Kacmarek Ohio State Jaren Kanak Oklahoma Miles Kitselman Tennessee Max Klare Ohio State Marlin Klein Michigan Tanner Koziol Houston RJ Maryland SMU Lake McRee USC Riley Nowakowski Indiana Eli Raridon Notre Dame DJ Rogers TCU Sam Roush Stanford Joe Royer Cincinnati Kenyon Sadiq Oregon Bauer Sharp LSU Eli Stowers Vanderbilt Michael Trigg Baylor Dae’Quan Wright Mississippi

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player School Chris Adams Memphis Austin Barber Florida Evan Beerntsen Northwestern Markel Bell Miami Chase Bisontis Texas A&M Jude Bowry Boston College Parker Brailsford Alabama Joshua Braun Kentucky Travis Burke Memphis Jager Burton Kentucky DJ Campbell Texas Fernando Carmona Arkansas Kage Casey Boise State Pat Coogan Indiana Anez Cooper Miami Dametrious Crownover Texas A&M Enrique Cruz Jr. Kansas J.C. Davis Illinois Garrett DiGiorgio UCLA Gennings Dunker Iowa Fa’alili Fa’amoe Wake Forest Spencer Fano Utah Jalen Farmer Kentucky Monroe Freeling Georgia Matt Gulbin Michigan State Alex Harkey Oregon Sam Hecht Kansas State Alan Herron Maryland Max Iheanachor Arizona State Olaivavega Ioane Penn State Logan Jones Iowa Connor Lew Auburn Caleb Lomu Utah Francis Mauigoa Miami Blake Miller Clemson Micah Morris Georgia Febechi Nwaiwu Oklahoma Brian Parker II Duke Diego Pounds Mississippi Emmanuel Pregnon Oregon Kadyn Proctor Alabama Ar’maj Reed-Adams Texas A&M Jaeden Roberts Alabama Keylan Rutledge Georgia Tech Billy Schrauth Notre Dame Drew Shelton Penn State Jake Slaughter Florida Beau Stephens Iowa Logan Taylor Boston College Caleb Tiernan Northwestern Keagen Trost Missouri Dillon Wade Auburn Aamil Wagner Notre Dame Carver Willis Washington Jeremiah Wright Auburn Trey Zuhn III Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player School Vincent Anthony Jr. Duke David Bailey Texas Tech Rueben Bain Jr. Miami Cameron Ball Arkansas Caleb Banks Florida Jaishawn Barham Michigan Nick Barrett South Carolina Rayshaun Benny Michigan DeMonte Capehart Clemson Brandon Cleveland N.C. State Dontay Corleone Cincinnati Keyron Crawford Auburn Caden Curry Ohio State Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State Zane Durant Penn State Bryson Eason Tennessee Deven Eastern Minnesota Logan Fano Utah Keldric Faulk Auburn Skyler Gill-Howard Texas Tech George Gumbs Jr. Florida David Gusta Kentucky Gracen Halton Oklahoma Zxavian Harris Mississippi Romello Height Texas Tech Cashius Howell Texas A&M Aidan Hubbard Northwestern Lee Hunter Texas Tech Quintayvious Hutchins Boston College Gabe Jacas Illinois Darrell Jackson Jr. Florida State Bobby Jamison-Travis Auburn Marvin Jones Jr. Oklahoma Joshua Josephs Tennessee Tim Keenan III Alabama Nyjalik Kelly UCF Malachi Lawrence UCF Max Llewellyn Iowa Anthony Lucas USC Jackie Marshall Baylor Chris McClellan Missouri Kayden McDonald Ohio State Akheem Mesidor Miami Christen Miller Georgia Derrick Moore Michigan Trey Moore Texas Tyler Onyedim Texas A&M Domonique Orange Iowa State LT Overton Alabama T.J. Parker Clemson Patrick Payton LSU Kaleb Proctor Southeastern Louisiana Jack Pyburn LSU Albert Regis Texas A&M Mason Reiger Wisconsin Tyreak Sapp Florida Gary Smith III UCLA R Mason Thomas Oklahoma Nadame Tucker Western Michigan Damonic Williams Oklahoma Wesley Williams Duke Peter Woods Clemson Zion Young Missouri

LINEBACKERS

Player School CJ Allen Georgia Lander Barton Utah Wesley Bissainthe Miami Bryce Boettcher Oregon Kendal Daniels Oklahoma Kaleb Elarms-Orr TCU Keyshaun Elliott Arizona State Aiden Fisher Indiana Eric Gentry USC Jake Golday Cincinnati Owen Heinecke Oklahoma Anthony Hill Jr. Texas Justin Jefferson Alabama Jack Kelly BYU Deontae Lawson Alabama Kyle Louis Pittsburgh Red Murdock Buffalo Namdi Obiazor TCU Harold Perkins Jr. LSU Arvell Reese Ohio State Jacob Rodriguez Texas Tech Jimmy Rolder Michigan Karson Sharar Iowa Xavian Sorey Jr. Arkansas Sonny Styles Ohio State Josiah Trotter Missouri Scooby Williams Texas A&M Wade Woodaz Clemson Taurean York Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Player School Keith Abney II Arizona State Marcus Allen North Carolina Jadon Canady Oregon Brandon Cisse South Carolina Bud Clark TCU Tacario Davis Washington Mansoor Delane LSU Charles Demmings Stephen F. Austin Thaddeus Dixon North Carolina Caleb Downs Ohio State Daylen Everette Georgia Bishop Fitzgerald USC Andre Fuller Toledo Jaylon Guilbeau Texas TJ Hall Iowa Ahmari Harvey Georgia Tech A.J. Haulcy LSU Colton Hood Tennessee Jalen Huskey Maryland Davison Igbinosun Ohio State Domani Jackson Alabama Chris Johnson San Diego State Dalton Johnson Arizona Jalon Kilgore South Carolina Will Lee III Texas A&M Hezekiah Masses Cal Jermod McCoy Tennessee Latrell McCutchin Sr. Houston Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Toledo Devin Moore Florida Louis Moore Indiana Ahmaad Moses SMU Malik Muhammad Texas Julian Neal Arkansas Xavier Nwankpa Iowa VJ Payne Kansas State D’Angelo Ponds Indiana Toriano Pride Jr. Missouri Ephesians Prysock Washington Kamari Ramsey USC Chandler Rivers Duke Keionte Scott Miami DeShon Singleton Nebraska Avery Smith Toledo Genesis Smith Arizona Robert Spears-Jennings Oklahoma Treydan Stukes Arizona Lorenzo Styles Jr. Ohio State Michael Taaffe Texas Avieon Terrell Clemson Dillon Thieneman Oregon Jakobe Thomas Miami Zakee Wheatley Penn State Collin Wright Stanford

SPECIALISTS

Player School Tommy Doman Jr. Florida Ryan Eckley Michigan State Trey Smack Florida Drew Stevens Iowa Jack Stonehouse Syracuse Brett Thorson Georgia Dominic Zvada Michigan