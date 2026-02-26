 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton
Maclin, Benson lead DePaul past Creighton 72-71
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Olson’s career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Connecticut
Reed powers No. 6 UConn to 72-40 rout against No. 15 St. John’s

nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
nbc_wcbb_endofovertime_260225.jpg
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending

How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location

  
Published February 26, 2026 06:00 AM

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, providing its annual preview of evaluating the top players expected to be chosen in the NFL Draft in April.

More than 300 prospects were invited to the on-field drills and other activities at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The players will showcase their skills before an audience of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Details on the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and how to watch:

How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

  • Dates: Thursday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 1
  • TV/stream coverage: Available on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
  • NBCSports.com coverage: Updates on location from Pro Football Talk and Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL
Sonny Styles joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss Matt Patricia's impact on his career, the freakish athletes he's played alongside with at Ohio State and more.

Full schedule for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:

Per NFL.com, here’s what takes place daily with each position undergoing drills:

  • Thursday, Feb. 26 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
  • Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Where is the NFL Scouting Combine being held?

The event is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

What is the NFL Scouting Combine?

It’s a chance for college football’s top prospects to elevate their stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. Teams have the opportunity to gather information about the best players at each position through a series of on-field workouts and drills, interviews and health assessments.

NFL: Scouting Combine

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Vell Reese (LB20) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese, Ohio State linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Who are some of the notable players in attendance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine?

  • QUARTERBACKS: Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Indiana; Carson Beck, Miami; Drew Allar, Penn State
  • RUNNING BACKS: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State; Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana; Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
  • WIDE RECEIVERS/TE: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame; Riley Nowakowski, Indiana; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Carnell Tate, Ohio State
  • OFFENSIVE TACKLES: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
  • DEFENSIVE TACKLES: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami; Caden Curry, Ohio State; Keldric Faulk, Auburn; Akheem Mesidor, Miami; Christen Miller, Georgia
  • LINEBACKERS: CJ Allen, Georgia; Wesley Bissainthe, Miami; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Arvell Reese, Ohio State; Sonny Styles, Ohio State
  • DEFENSIVE BACKS: Mansoor Delane, LSU; Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Louis Moore, Indiana; Keionte Scott, Miami; Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

How long is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The event began Monday, Feb. 23, but the drills started Thursday, Feb. 26 and run through Sunday, March 1.

What drills are conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Per NFL.com, there are position-specific drills in addition to these general drills:

  • 40-yard dash
  • Bench press
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • Three-cone drill
  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 60-yard shuttle
NFL: Scouting Combine

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (LB08) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aiden Fisher, Indiana linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

NFL Scouting Combine records:

According to ESPN.com, some notable records from the drills:

  • 40-yard dash: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas, 4.21 seconds in 2024
  • Broad jump: Byron Jones, CB, UConn, 147 inches in 2015
  • Vertical jump: Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina, 46 inches in 2005
  • 3-cone drill: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma, 6.28 seconds in 2018
  • Bench press: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State, 49 reps in 2011
  • 20-yard shuttle: Dunta Robinson, CB, South Carolina, 3.75 seconds in 2004

History of the NFL scouting combine:

The event dates back to 1982 in Tampa, Florida, and also has been held in New Orleans and Tempe, Arizona, before finding a home in Indianapolis since 1987. Generally at least 300 players are invited.

NFL: Scouting Combine

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (LB03) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wesley Bissainthe, Miami linebacker (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Full list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:

Per NFL.com, here’s who received invitations to this year’s combine:

QUARTERBACKS

PlayerSchool
Joey AguilarTennessee
Drew AllarPenn State
Luke AltmyerIllinois
Carson BeckMiami
Jalon DanielsKansas
Joe FagnanoUConn
Taylen GreenArkansas
Haynes KingGeorgia Tech
Cade KlubnikClemson
Fernando MendozaIndiana
Behren MortonTexas Tech
Garrett NussmeierLSU
Diego PaviaVanderbilt
Cole PaytonNorth Dakota State
Sawyer RobertsonBaylor
Ty SimpsonAlabama

RUNNING BACKS

PlayerSchool
Kaytron AllenPenn State
Max BredesonMichigan
Demond ClaiborneWake Forest
Jonah ColemanWashington
CJ DonaldsonOhio State
Rahsul FaisonSouth Carolina
Eli HeidenreichNavy
Roman HembyIndiana
Robert Henry Jr.UTSA
Emmett JohnsonNebraska
Jeremiyah LoveNotre Dame
Seth McGowanKentucky
Jam MillerAlabama
Le’Veon MossTexas A&M
Jadarian PriceNotre Dame
Adam RandallClemson
Desmond ReidPittsburgh
Nicholas SingletonPenn State
J’Mari TaylorVirginia
Mike Washington Jr.Arkansas
Noah WhittingtonOregon

WIDE RECEIVERS

PlayerSchool
Aaron AndersonLSU
Vinny Anthony IIWisconsin
Chris BellLouisville
Dillon BellGeorgia
Skyler BellUConn
Malik BensonOregon
Germie BernardAlabama
Denzel BostonWashington
Zachariah BranchGeorgia
Chris Brazzell IITennessee
Barion BrownLSU
Deion BurksOklahoma
Jeff CaldwellCincinnati
Josh CameronBaylor
Kevin Coleman Jr.Missouri
KC ConcepcionTexas A&M
Omar Cooper Jr.Indiana
CJ DanielsMiami
Caleb DouglasTexas Tech
Malachi FieldsNotre Dame
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.Kansas
Chris Hilton Jr.LSU
Jordan HudsonSMU
Ted HurstGeorgia State
Caullin LacyLouisville
Bryce LanceNorth Dakota State
Ja’Kobi LaneUSC
Kendrick LawKentucky
Makai LemonUSC
Eric McAlisterTCU
Donaven McCulleyMichigan
Eric RiversGeorgia Tech
Chase RobertsBYU
Elijah SarrattIndiana
De’Zhaun StriblingMississippi
J. Michael SturdivantFlorida
Carnell TateOhio State
Zavion ThomasLSU
Brenen ThompsonMississippi State
Jordyn TysonArizona State
Reggie VirgilTexas Tech
Harrison Wallace IIIMississippi
Jalen WalthallIncarnate Word
Kaden WetjenIowa
Antonio WilliamsClemson
Colbie YoungGeorgia

TIGHT ENDS

PlayerSchool
Dallen BentleyUtah
Nate BoerkircherTexas A&M
Josh CuevasAlabama
Oscar DelpGeorgia
Khalil DinkinsPenn State
Jack EndriesTexas
John Michael GyllenborgWyoming
Matthew HibnerSMU
Justin JolyN.C. State
Will KacmarekOhio State
Jaren KanakOklahoma
Miles KitselmanTennessee
Max KlareOhio State
Marlin KleinMichigan
Tanner KoziolHouston
RJ MarylandSMU
Lake McReeUSC
Riley NowakowskiIndiana
Eli RaridonNotre Dame
DJ RogersTCU
Sam RoushStanford
Joe RoyerCincinnati
Kenyon SadiqOregon
Bauer SharpLSU
Eli StowersVanderbilt
Michael TriggBaylor
Dae’Quan WrightMississippi

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

PlayerSchool
Chris AdamsMemphis
Austin BarberFlorida
Evan BeerntsenNorthwestern
Markel BellMiami
Chase BisontisTexas A&M
Jude BowryBoston College
Parker BrailsfordAlabama
Joshua BraunKentucky
Travis BurkeMemphis
Jager BurtonKentucky
DJ CampbellTexas
Fernando CarmonaArkansas
Kage CaseyBoise State
Pat CooganIndiana
Anez CooperMiami
Dametrious CrownoverTexas A&M
Enrique Cruz Jr.Kansas
J.C. DavisIllinois
Garrett DiGiorgioUCLA
Gennings DunkerIowa
Fa’alili Fa’amoeWake Forest
Spencer FanoUtah
Jalen FarmerKentucky
Monroe FreelingGeorgia
Matt GulbinMichigan State
Alex HarkeyOregon
Sam HechtKansas State
Alan HerronMaryland
Max IheanachorArizona State
Olaivavega IoanePenn State
Logan JonesIowa
Connor LewAuburn
Caleb LomuUtah
Francis MauigoaMiami
Blake MillerClemson
Micah MorrisGeorgia
Febechi NwaiwuOklahoma
Brian Parker IIDuke
Diego PoundsMississippi
Emmanuel PregnonOregon
Kadyn ProctorAlabama
Ar’maj Reed-AdamsTexas A&M
Jaeden RobertsAlabama
Keylan RutledgeGeorgia Tech
Billy SchrauthNotre Dame
Drew SheltonPenn State
Jake SlaughterFlorida
Beau StephensIowa
Logan TaylorBoston College
Caleb TiernanNorthwestern
Keagen TrostMissouri
Dillon WadeAuburn
Aamil WagnerNotre Dame
Carver WillisWashington
Jeremiah WrightAuburn
Trey Zuhn IIITexas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

PlayerSchool
Vincent Anthony Jr.Duke
David BaileyTexas Tech
Rueben Bain Jr.Miami
Cameron BallArkansas
Caleb BanksFlorida
Jaishawn BarhamMichigan
Nick BarrettSouth Carolina
Rayshaun BennyMichigan
DeMonte CapehartClemson
Brandon ClevelandN.C. State
Dontay CorleoneCincinnati
Keyron CrawfordAuburn
Caden CurryOhio State
Dani Dennis-SuttonPenn State
Zane DurantPenn State
Bryson EasonTennessee
Deven EasternMinnesota
Logan FanoUtah
Keldric FaulkAuburn
Skyler Gill-HowardTexas Tech
George Gumbs Jr.Florida
David GustaKentucky
Gracen HaltonOklahoma
Zxavian HarrisMississippi
Romello HeightTexas Tech
Cashius HowellTexas A&M
Aidan HubbardNorthwestern
Lee HunterTexas Tech
Quintayvious HutchinsBoston College
Gabe JacasIllinois
Darrell Jackson Jr.Florida State
Bobby Jamison-TravisAuburn
Marvin Jones Jr.Oklahoma
Joshua JosephsTennessee
Tim Keenan IIIAlabama
Nyjalik KellyUCF
Malachi LawrenceUCF
Max LlewellynIowa
Anthony LucasUSC
Jackie MarshallBaylor
Chris McClellanMissouri
Kayden McDonaldOhio State
Akheem MesidorMiami
Christen MillerGeorgia
Derrick MooreMichigan
Trey MooreTexas
Tyler OnyedimTexas A&M
Domonique OrangeIowa State
LT OvertonAlabama
T.J. ParkerClemson
Patrick PaytonLSU
Kaleb ProctorSoutheastern Louisiana
Jack PyburnLSU
Albert RegisTexas A&M
Mason ReigerWisconsin
Tyreak SappFlorida
Gary Smith IIIUCLA
R Mason ThomasOklahoma
Nadame TuckerWestern Michigan
Damonic WilliamsOklahoma
Wesley WilliamsDuke
Peter WoodsClemson
Zion YoungMissouri

LINEBACKERS

PlayerSchool
CJ AllenGeorgia
Lander BartonUtah
Wesley BissaintheMiami
Bryce BoettcherOregon
Kendal DanielsOklahoma
Kaleb Elarms-OrrTCU
Keyshaun ElliottArizona State
Aiden FisherIndiana
Eric GentryUSC
Jake GoldayCincinnati
Owen HeineckeOklahoma
Anthony Hill Jr.Texas
Justin JeffersonAlabama
Jack KellyBYU
Deontae LawsonAlabama
Kyle LouisPittsburgh
Red MurdockBuffalo
Namdi ObiazorTCU
Harold Perkins Jr.LSU
Arvell ReeseOhio State
Jacob RodriguezTexas Tech
Jimmy RolderMichigan
Karson ShararIowa
Xavian Sorey Jr.Arkansas
Sonny StylesOhio State
Josiah TrotterMissouri
Scooby WilliamsTexas A&M
Wade WoodazClemson
Taurean YorkTexas A&M

DEFENSIVE BACKS

PlayerSchool
Keith Abney IIArizona State
Marcus AllenNorth Carolina
Jadon CanadyOregon
Brandon CisseSouth Carolina
Bud ClarkTCU
Tacario DavisWashington
Mansoor DelaneLSU
Charles DemmingsStephen F. Austin
Thaddeus DixonNorth Carolina
Caleb DownsOhio State
Daylen EveretteGeorgia
Bishop FitzgeraldUSC
Andre FullerToledo
Jaylon GuilbeauTexas
TJ HallIowa
Ahmari HarveyGeorgia Tech
A.J. HaulcyLSU
Colton HoodTennessee
Jalen HuskeyMaryland
Davison IgbinosunOhio State
Domani JacksonAlabama
Chris JohnsonSan Diego State
Dalton JohnsonArizona
Jalon KilgoreSouth Carolina
Will Lee IIITexas A&M
Hezekiah MassesCal
Jermod McCoyTennessee
Latrell McCutchin Sr.Houston
Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenToledo
Devin MooreFlorida
Louis MooreIndiana
Ahmaad MosesSMU
Malik MuhammadTexas
Julian NealArkansas
Xavier NwankpaIowa
VJ PayneKansas State
D’Angelo PondsIndiana
Toriano Pride Jr.Missouri
Ephesians PrysockWashington
Kamari RamseyUSC
Chandler RiversDuke
Keionte ScottMiami
DeShon SingletonNebraska
Avery SmithToledo
Genesis SmithArizona
Robert Spears-JenningsOklahoma
Treydan StukesArizona
Lorenzo Styles Jr.Ohio State
Michael TaaffeTexas
Avieon TerrellClemson
Dillon ThienemanOregon
Jakobe ThomasMiami
Zakee WheatleyPenn State
Collin WrightStanford

SPECIALISTS

PlayerSchool
Tommy Doman Jr.Florida
Ryan EckleyMichigan State
Trey SmackFlorida
Drew StevensIowa
Jack StonehouseSyracuse
Brett ThorsonGeorgia
Dominic ZvadaMichigan
Combine is no longer NFL offseason's 'crown jewel'
With the days of top draft prospects participating in the NFL Combine "coming to an end," Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight why the event is no longer the "big draw" it once was.