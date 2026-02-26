How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, providing its annual preview of evaluating the top players expected to be chosen in the NFL Draft in April.
More than 300 prospects were invited to the on-field drills and other activities at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The players will showcase their skills before an audience of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.
Details on the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and how to watch:
How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
- Dates: Thursday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 1
- TV/stream coverage: Available on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
- NBCSports.com coverage: Updates on location from Pro Football Talk and Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Full schedule for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:
Per NFL.com, here’s what takes place daily with each position undergoing drills:
- Thursday, Feb. 26 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
- Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
Where is the NFL Scouting Combine being held?
The event is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.
What is the NFL Scouting Combine?
It’s a chance for college football’s top prospects to elevate their stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. Teams have the opportunity to gather information about the best players at each position through a series of on-field workouts and drills, interviews and health assessments.
Who are some of the notable players in attendance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine?
- QUARTERBACKS: Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Indiana; Carson Beck, Miami; Drew Allar, Penn State
- RUNNING BACKS: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State; Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana; Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- WIDE RECEIVERS/TE: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame; Riley Nowakowski, Indiana; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- OFFENSIVE TACKLES: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- DEFENSIVE TACKLES: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami; Caden Curry, Ohio State; Keldric Faulk, Auburn; Akheem Mesidor, Miami; Christen Miller, Georgia
- LINEBACKERS: CJ Allen, Georgia; Wesley Bissainthe, Miami; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Arvell Reese, Ohio State; Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- DEFENSIVE BACKS: Mansoor Delane, LSU; Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Louis Moore, Indiana; Keionte Scott, Miami; Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
How long is the NFL Scouting Combine?
The event began Monday, Feb. 23, but the drills started Thursday, Feb. 26 and run through Sunday, March 1.
What drills are conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine?
Per NFL.com, there are position-specific drills in addition to these general drills:
- 40-yard dash
- Bench press
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Three-cone drill
- 20-yard shuttle
- 60-yard shuttle
NFL Scouting Combine records:
According to ESPN.com, some notable records from the drills:
- 40-yard dash: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas, 4.21 seconds in 2024
- Broad jump: Byron Jones, CB, UConn, 147 inches in 2015
- Vertical jump: Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina, 46 inches in 2005
- 3-cone drill: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma, 6.28 seconds in 2018
- Bench press: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State, 49 reps in 2011
- 20-yard shuttle: Dunta Robinson, CB, South Carolina, 3.75 seconds in 2004
History of the NFL scouting combine:
The event dates back to 1982 in Tampa, Florida, and also has been held in New Orleans and Tempe, Arizona, before finding a home in Indianapolis since 1987. Generally at least 300 players are invited.
Full list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine:
Per NFL.com, here’s who received invitations to this year’s combine:
QUARTERBACKS
|Player
|School
|Joey Aguilar
|Tennessee
|Drew Allar
|Penn State
|Luke Altmyer
|Illinois
|Carson Beck
|Miami
|Jalon Daniels
|Kansas
|Joe Fagnano
|UConn
|Taylen Green
|Arkansas
|Haynes King
|Georgia Tech
|Cade Klubnik
|Clemson
|Fernando Mendoza
|Indiana
|Behren Morton
|Texas Tech
|Garrett Nussmeier
|LSU
|Diego Pavia
|Vanderbilt
|Cole Payton
|North Dakota State
|Sawyer Robertson
|Baylor
|Ty Simpson
|Alabama
RUNNING BACKS
|Player
|School
|Kaytron Allen
|Penn State
|Max Bredeson
|Michigan
|Demond Claiborne
|Wake Forest
|Jonah Coleman
|Washington
|CJ Donaldson
|Ohio State
|Rahsul Faison
|South Carolina
|Eli Heidenreich
|Navy
|Roman Hemby
|Indiana
|Robert Henry Jr.
|UTSA
|Emmett Johnson
|Nebraska
|Jeremiyah Love
|Notre Dame
|Seth McGowan
|Kentucky
|Jam Miller
|Alabama
|Le’Veon Moss
|Texas A&M
|Jadarian Price
|Notre Dame
|Adam Randall
|Clemson
|Desmond Reid
|Pittsburgh
|Nicholas Singleton
|Penn State
|J’Mari Taylor
|Virginia
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Arkansas
|Noah Whittington
|Oregon
WIDE RECEIVERS
|Player
|School
|Aaron Anderson
|LSU
|Vinny Anthony II
|Wisconsin
|Chris Bell
|Louisville
|Dillon Bell
|Georgia
|Skyler Bell
|UConn
|Malik Benson
|Oregon
|Germie Bernard
|Alabama
|Denzel Boston
|Washington
|Zachariah Branch
|Georgia
|Chris Brazzell II
|Tennessee
|Barion Brown
|LSU
|Deion Burks
|Oklahoma
|Jeff Caldwell
|Cincinnati
|Josh Cameron
|Baylor
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|Missouri
|KC Concepcion
|Texas A&M
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Indiana
|CJ Daniels
|Miami
|Caleb Douglas
|Texas Tech
|Malachi Fields
|Notre Dame
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|Kansas
|Chris Hilton Jr.
|LSU
|Jordan Hudson
|SMU
|Ted Hurst
|Georgia State
|Caullin Lacy
|Louisville
|Bryce Lance
|North Dakota State
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|USC
|Kendrick Law
|Kentucky
|Makai Lemon
|USC
|Eric McAlister
|TCU
|Donaven McCulley
|Michigan
|Eric Rivers
|Georgia Tech
|Chase Roberts
|BYU
|Elijah Sarratt
|Indiana
|De’Zhaun Stribling
|Mississippi
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|Florida
|Carnell Tate
|Ohio State
|Zavion Thomas
|LSU
|Brenen Thompson
|Mississippi State
|Jordyn Tyson
|Arizona State
|Reggie Virgil
|Texas Tech
|Harrison Wallace III
|Mississippi
|Jalen Walthall
|Incarnate Word
|Kaden Wetjen
|Iowa
|Antonio Williams
|Clemson
|Colbie Young
|Georgia
TIGHT ENDS
|Player
|School
|Dallen Bentley
|Utah
|Nate Boerkircher
|Texas A&M
|Josh Cuevas
|Alabama
|Oscar Delp
|Georgia
|Khalil Dinkins
|Penn State
|Jack Endries
|Texas
|John Michael Gyllenborg
|Wyoming
|Matthew Hibner
|SMU
|Justin Joly
|N.C. State
|Will Kacmarek
|Ohio State
|Jaren Kanak
|Oklahoma
|Miles Kitselman
|Tennessee
|Max Klare
|Ohio State
|Marlin Klein
|Michigan
|Tanner Koziol
|Houston
|RJ Maryland
|SMU
|Lake McRee
|USC
|Riley Nowakowski
|Indiana
|Eli Raridon
|Notre Dame
|DJ Rogers
|TCU
|Sam Roush
|Stanford
|Joe Royer
|Cincinnati
|Kenyon Sadiq
|Oregon
|Bauer Sharp
|LSU
|Eli Stowers
|Vanderbilt
|Michael Trigg
|Baylor
|Dae’Quan Wright
|Mississippi
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|Player
|School
|Chris Adams
|Memphis
|Austin Barber
|Florida
|Evan Beerntsen
|Northwestern
|Markel Bell
|Miami
|Chase Bisontis
|Texas A&M
|Jude Bowry
|Boston College
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|Joshua Braun
|Kentucky
|Travis Burke
|Memphis
|Jager Burton
|Kentucky
|DJ Campbell
|Texas
|Fernando Carmona
|Arkansas
|Kage Casey
|Boise State
|Pat Coogan
|Indiana
|Anez Cooper
|Miami
|Dametrious Crownover
|Texas A&M
|Enrique Cruz Jr.
|Kansas
|J.C. Davis
|Illinois
|Garrett DiGiorgio
|UCLA
|Gennings Dunker
|Iowa
|Fa’alili Fa’amoe
|Wake Forest
|Spencer Fano
|Utah
|Jalen Farmer
|Kentucky
|Monroe Freeling
|Georgia
|Matt Gulbin
|Michigan State
|Alex Harkey
|Oregon
|Sam Hecht
|Kansas State
|Alan Herron
|Maryland
|Max Iheanachor
|Arizona State
|Olaivavega Ioane
|Penn State
|Logan Jones
|Iowa
|Connor Lew
|Auburn
|Caleb Lomu
|Utah
|Francis Mauigoa
|Miami
|Blake Miller
|Clemson
|Micah Morris
|Georgia
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|Oklahoma
|Brian Parker II
|Duke
|Diego Pounds
|Mississippi
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|Oregon
|Kadyn Proctor
|Alabama
|Ar’maj Reed-Adams
|Texas A&M
|Jaeden Roberts
|Alabama
|Keylan Rutledge
|Georgia Tech
|Billy Schrauth
|Notre Dame
|Drew Shelton
|Penn State
|Jake Slaughter
|Florida
|Beau Stephens
|Iowa
|Logan Taylor
|Boston College
|Caleb Tiernan
|Northwestern
|Keagen Trost
|Missouri
|Dillon Wade
|Auburn
|Aamil Wagner
|Notre Dame
|Carver Willis
|Washington
|Jeremiah Wright
|Auburn
|Trey Zuhn III
|Texas A&M
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
|Player
|School
|Vincent Anthony Jr.
|Duke
|David Bailey
|Texas Tech
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|Miami
|Cameron Ball
|Arkansas
|Caleb Banks
|Florida
|Jaishawn Barham
|Michigan
|Nick Barrett
|South Carolina
|Rayshaun Benny
|Michigan
|DeMonte Capehart
|Clemson
|Brandon Cleveland
|N.C. State
|Dontay Corleone
|Cincinnati
|Keyron Crawford
|Auburn
|Caden Curry
|Ohio State
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|Penn State
|Zane Durant
|Penn State
|Bryson Eason
|Tennessee
|Deven Eastern
|Minnesota
|Logan Fano
|Utah
|Keldric Faulk
|Auburn
|Skyler Gill-Howard
|Texas Tech
|George Gumbs Jr.
|Florida
|David Gusta
|Kentucky
|Gracen Halton
|Oklahoma
|Zxavian Harris
|Mississippi
|Romello Height
|Texas Tech
|Cashius Howell
|Texas A&M
|Aidan Hubbard
|Northwestern
|Lee Hunter
|Texas Tech
|Quintayvious Hutchins
|Boston College
|Gabe Jacas
|Illinois
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|Florida State
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|Auburn
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|Oklahoma
|Joshua Josephs
|Tennessee
|Tim Keenan III
|Alabama
|Nyjalik Kelly
|UCF
|Malachi Lawrence
|UCF
|Max Llewellyn
|Iowa
|Anthony Lucas
|USC
|Jackie Marshall
|Baylor
|Chris McClellan
|Missouri
|Kayden McDonald
|Ohio State
|Akheem Mesidor
|Miami
|Christen Miller
|Georgia
|Derrick Moore
|Michigan
|Trey Moore
|Texas
|Tyler Onyedim
|Texas A&M
|Domonique Orange
|Iowa State
|LT Overton
|Alabama
|T.J. Parker
|Clemson
|Patrick Payton
|LSU
|Kaleb Proctor
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jack Pyburn
|LSU
|Albert Regis
|Texas A&M
|Mason Reiger
|Wisconsin
|Tyreak Sapp
|Florida
|Gary Smith III
|UCLA
|R Mason Thomas
|Oklahoma
|Nadame Tucker
|Western Michigan
|Damonic Williams
|Oklahoma
|Wesley Williams
|Duke
|Peter Woods
|Clemson
|Zion Young
|Missouri
LINEBACKERS
|Player
|School
|CJ Allen
|Georgia
|Lander Barton
|Utah
|Wesley Bissainthe
|Miami
|Bryce Boettcher
|Oregon
|Kendal Daniels
|Oklahoma
|Kaleb Elarms-Orr
|TCU
|Keyshaun Elliott
|Arizona State
|Aiden Fisher
|Indiana
|Eric Gentry
|USC
|Jake Golday
|Cincinnati
|Owen Heinecke
|Oklahoma
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|Texas
|Justin Jefferson
|Alabama
|Jack Kelly
|BYU
|Deontae Lawson
|Alabama
|Kyle Louis
|Pittsburgh
|Red Murdock
|Buffalo
|Namdi Obiazor
|TCU
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|LSU
|Arvell Reese
|Ohio State
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Texas Tech
|Jimmy Rolder
|Michigan
|Karson Sharar
|Iowa
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|Arkansas
|Sonny Styles
|Ohio State
|Josiah Trotter
|Missouri
|Scooby Williams
|Texas A&M
|Wade Woodaz
|Clemson
|Taurean York
|Texas A&M
DEFENSIVE BACKS
|Player
|School
|Keith Abney II
|Arizona State
|Marcus Allen
|North Carolina
|Jadon Canady
|Oregon
|Brandon Cisse
|South Carolina
|Bud Clark
|TCU
|Tacario Davis
|Washington
|Mansoor Delane
|LSU
|Charles Demmings
|Stephen F. Austin
|Thaddeus Dixon
|North Carolina
|Caleb Downs
|Ohio State
|Daylen Everette
|Georgia
|Bishop Fitzgerald
|USC
|Andre Fuller
|Toledo
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Texas
|TJ Hall
|Iowa
|Ahmari Harvey
|Georgia Tech
|A.J. Haulcy
|LSU
|Colton Hood
|Tennessee
|Jalen Huskey
|Maryland
|Davison Igbinosun
|Ohio State
|Domani Jackson
|Alabama
|Chris Johnson
|San Diego State
|Dalton Johnson
|Arizona
|Jalon Kilgore
|South Carolina
|Will Lee III
|Texas A&M
|Hezekiah Masses
|Cal
|Jermod McCoy
|Tennessee
|Latrell McCutchin Sr.
|Houston
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|Toledo
|Devin Moore
|Florida
|Louis Moore
|Indiana
|Ahmaad Moses
|SMU
|Malik Muhammad
|Texas
|Julian Neal
|Arkansas
|Xavier Nwankpa
|Iowa
|VJ Payne
|Kansas State
|D’Angelo Ponds
|Indiana
|Toriano Pride Jr.
|Missouri
|Ephesians Prysock
|Washington
|Kamari Ramsey
|USC
|Chandler Rivers
|Duke
|Keionte Scott
|Miami
|DeShon Singleton
|Nebraska
|Avery Smith
|Toledo
|Genesis Smith
|Arizona
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|Oklahoma
|Treydan Stukes
|Arizona
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|Ohio State
|Michael Taaffe
|Texas
|Avieon Terrell
|Clemson
|Dillon Thieneman
|Oregon
|Jakobe Thomas
|Miami
|Zakee Wheatley
|Penn State
|Collin Wright
|Stanford
SPECIALISTS
|Player
|School
|Tommy Doman Jr.
|Florida
|Ryan Eckley
|Michigan State
|Trey Smack
|Florida
|Drew Stevens
|Iowa
|Jack Stonehouse
|Syracuse
|Brett Thorson
|Georgia
|Dominic Zvada
|Michigan