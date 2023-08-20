Messi scores, Inter Miami outlasts Nashville SC in marathon shootout to win Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi scored in regulation and in penalties as Inter Miami claimed the Leagues Cup in a memorable inaugural final for the tournament.

The match was tied at 1 after 90 minutes and right to penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Drake Callendar saving his counterpart Elliot Panicco’s penalty in the 11th round to seal a 10-9 win.

Messi scored a ridiculous (for anyone else) 20-yard goal in the 23rd minute to silence a boisterous Geodis Park in Nashville, but Fabrice “Fafa” Picault restored level teams before the hour mark.

Messi would crack the goal post late and Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campana came within inches of sliding home a winner in the match’s final moments of open play before the game went right to kicks.

WHAT. AN. ENDING.



The moment Drake Callender won it with a save for @InterMiamiCF! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Krx8sOfX6I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Messi shot first and nailed his penalty. Sergio Busquets scored his before Callendar saved Randall Leal to put Miami in the driver’s seat.

Victor Ulloa had a chance to seal the win for Miami but was saved by Panicco, and the next 10 players scored before Callendar put Miami ahead and sent Panicco to the spot.

Messi’s goal in regulation was another beauty.

This post is about Inter Miami’s big win, but it couldn’t be complete without video evidence.

Lionel Messi goal video: Argentine scores in Leagues Cup Final win