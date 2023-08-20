 Skip navigation
Tennis: Wimbledon
Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women’s title
Syndication: Online Athens
Smart names Beck the starting quarterback as No. 1 Georgia seeks 3rd straight title
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils
Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from Buffalo for a 4th-round draft pick

nbc_golf_cdwshotlink_scheffler_230819.jpg
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
nbc_golf_8-19penske_230819.jpg
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickatbmwchampionship_230819.jpg
Fitzpatrick turning things around at BMW

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Messi scores, Inter Miami outlasts Nashville SC in marathon shootout to win Leagues Cup

  
Published August 19, 2023 10:59 PM

Lionel Messi scored in regulation and in penalties as Inter Miami claimed the Leagues Cup in a memorable inaugural final for the tournament.

The match was tied at 1 after 90 minutes and right to penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Drake Callendar saving his counterpart Elliot Panicco’s penalty in the 11th round to seal a 10-9 win.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi tracker — All his goals for Inter Miami so far ]

Messi scored a ridiculous (for anyone else) 20-yard goal in the 23rd minute to silence a boisterous Geodis Park in Nashville, but Fabrice “Fafa” Picault restored level teams before the hour mark.

Messi would crack the goal post late and Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campana came within inches of sliding home a winner in the match’s final moments of open play before the game went right to kicks.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Messi shot first and nailed his penalty. Sergio Busquets scored his before Callendar saved Randall Leal to put Miami in the driver’s seat.

Victor Ulloa had a chance to seal the win for Miami but was saved by Panicco, and the next 10 players scored before Callendar put Miami ahead and sent Panicco to the spot.

Messi’s goal in regulation was another beauty.

This post is about Inter Miami’s big win, but it couldn’t be complete without video evidence.

Lionel Messi goal video: Argentine scores in Leagues Cup Final win