Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
Player director Jordan Spieth says mixed reaction for PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Wide Receiver
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5
nbc_golf_dayintv_240501.jpg
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
Player director Jordan Spieth says mixed reaction for PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Wide Receiver
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5
nbc_golf_dayintv_240501.jpg
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day

Rex & Lav podcast: Health concerns for Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

  
Published May 1, 2024 06:11 PM
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
May 1, 2024 03:30 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.

In this edition, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss health issues surrounding Jordan Spieth (wrist) and Tiger Woods (most everything) — and why there is a good level of concern for both.

They also weigh in on Jason Day’s recovery, Will Zalatoris’ rest and even Rex’s knee. Enjoy this medical marvel, the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

  • 00:00: Diving into it on defending Nelson champ Day
  • 3:00: Body of work: Amazing career comeback by the Aussie
  • 4:54: Spieth’s wrist just pops in and out?
  • 7:40: “Dr.” Lavner offers his Spieth prognosis
  • 10:40: More concerned about Spieth long term or Zalatoris?
  • 14:00: WD just a breather for Zalatoris?
  • 17:00: Can’t talk health concerns and leave out Tiger
  • 18:42: Think he’ll really be able to play the next 3 majors ...
  • 22:42: ... and actually be relevant?
  • 27:45: Rex’s medical update on his knee and Lav the meteorologist
  • 30:55: U.S. Open media day, Dallas BBQ, 5-year-old tee-ball games