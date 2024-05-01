Rex & Lav podcast: Health concerns for Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods
Published May 1, 2024 06:11 PM
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.
In this edition, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss health issues surrounding Jordan Spieth (wrist) and Tiger Woods (most everything) — and why there is a good level of concern for both.
They also weigh in on Jason Day’s recovery, Will Zalatoris’ rest and even Rex’s knee. Enjoy this medical marvel, the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
- 00:00: Diving into it on defending Nelson champ Day
- 3:00: Body of work: Amazing career comeback by the Aussie
- 4:54: Spieth’s wrist just pops in and out?
- 7:40: “Dr.” Lavner offers his Spieth prognosis
- 10:40: More concerned about Spieth long term or Zalatoris?
- 14:00: WD just a breather for Zalatoris?
- 17:00: Can’t talk health concerns and leave out Tiger
- 18:42: Think he’ll really be able to play the next 3 majors ...
- 22:42: ... and actually be relevant?
- 27:45: Rex’s medical update on his knee and Lav the meteorologist
- 30:55: U.S. Open media day, Dallas BBQ, 5-year-old tee-ball games